Sabres to host fans for four more games, accept vaccinations in lieu of testing

The Buffalo Sabres have announced they will put tickets on sale for four more home games in KeyBank Center – and fans will be able to show proof of vaccination to attend instead of being required to produce a negative test for Covid-19.
Tickets go on sale at 2 p.m. Monday. Season ticket holders will have an exclusive window to purchase tickets starting at 10 a.m. and will automatically receive a discount on the box office price.
The games are April 3 against the New York Rangers, April 9 against Washington, April 17 against Pittsburgh and April 23 against Boston. The contest against the Penguins starts at 3 p.m. and the others are at 7.
Fans who are fully vaccinated can show their vaccination card when entering the arena. To qualify as "fully vaccinated," fans will need to have received their second dose of the Pfizer-BioNtech or Moderna Covid-19 vaccine or the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Covid-19 vaccine at least 14 days prior to the date of the game.
Fans who don't meet those qualifications will need to test to enter. They must show roof of a negative antigen test taken within six hours of puck drop, or proof of negative molecular PCR test taken within 72 hours of the game.
The Sabres are again collaborating with Quest Diagnostics for testing. Quest offers antigen tests for $30 with test results within 30 minutes and PCR tests for $64.
Fans can schedule tests online. All payments and scheduling are done through Quest and not the Sabres.
The Sabres are not selling tickets for their four home games next week against Philadelphia and the New York Rangers.
They initially planned to have fans in the building for the March 20 game against Boston but that contest was postponed when the Bruins had five players land on the Covid protocol list. It has yet to be rescheduled. The team hosted 700 front-line workers for the March 18 game against the Bruins.