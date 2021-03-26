Sabres to host fans for four more games, accept vaccinations in lieu of testing

The Buffalo Sabres have announced they will put tickets on sale for four more home games in KeyBank Center – and fans will be able to show proof of vaccination to attend instead of being required to produce a negative test for Covid-19.

Tickets go on sale at 2 p.m. Monday. Season ticket holders will have an exclusive window to purchase tickets starting at 10 a.m. and will automatically receive a discount on the box office price.

The games are April 3 against the New York Rangers, April 9 against Washington, April 17 against Pittsburgh and April 23 against Boston. The contest against the Penguins starts at 3 p.m. and the others are at 7.

Fans who are fully vaccinated can show their vaccination card when entering the arena. To qualify as "fully vaccinated," fans will need to have received their second dose of the Pfizer-BioNtech or Moderna Covid-19 vaccine or the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Covid-19 vaccine at least 14 days prior to the date of the game.

Fans who don't meet those qualifications will need to test to enter. They must show roof of a negative antigen test taken within six hours of puck drop, or proof of negative molecular PCR test taken within 72 hours of the game.