Kevyn Adams and his hockey operations staff with the Buffalo Sabres are nearing an agreement with a new minor-league affiliate in the ECHL.

Sources with direct knowledge of the situation told The Buffalo News on Thursday that the Sabres and Cincinnati Cyclones mutually agreed to not extend their affiliate agreement, temporarily leaving the American Hockey League’s Rochester Americans as Buffalo's only minor-league club.

The Sabres are in talks with another ECHL team and an affiliate agreement will be announced sometime this summer, a source added.

This ends the Sabres’ long connection to the city of Cincinnati, where the franchise’s initial AHL affiliate, the Swords, was based from 1971-74. The Sabres returned to Cincinnati in 2017 when their then-new GM, Jason Botterill, called the Cyclones a “strong development partner” in a press release announcing the relationship.

A few notable Sabres prospects have played in Cincinnati in recent years. Goalie Jonas Johansson, a third-round draft pick in 2014, appeared in 54 games with the Cyclones before he was eventually traded to the Colorado Avalanche. Goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, a second-round draft pick of Botterill’s in 2017, played 23 games in Cincinnati in 2018-19 as he worked his way back from double-hip surgery. Forward Matej Pekar, a fourth-round draft pick in 2018, spent time there this season because the Sabres wanted him to receive ice time and opportunity that wasn’t available in Rochester.

The ECHL affiliate is also an important place to stash goaltending depth, as the Sabres learned during the abbreviated 2020-21 season when they used their sixth goalie, Michael Houser, who hadn’t appeared in more than six games above the ECHL in any season since 2014-15. The Sabres had to turn to Houser four times in the spring of 2021 and, remarkably, the minor-league journeyman with 283 games of experience between the ECHL and AHL earned two wins with a .901 save percentage. Houser was back in Buffalo in 2021-22 because of injuries in goal, winning each of his two appearances and stopping 73 of 77 shots. He was named the ECHL's goalie of the year for 2018-19.

Other NHL teams have used their ECHL affiliate as a development opportunity for a top goaltending prospect, most recently Detroit with 2021 first-round draft pick Sebastian Cossa.

Cincinnati’s impact was evident in the Rochester Americans’ playoff run this spring. Two players who spent time with the Cyclones on AHL contracts were used by Amerks coach Seth Appert during Rochester’s run to the Eastern Conference final: Josh Passolt and Kohen Olischefski, both of whom were at the Sabres’ development camp last summer.

Cincinnati’s Jason Payne, one of only two Black head coaches in North American pro hockey, has led the Cyclones to the ECHL playoffs in each of his two seasons running the team. They have compiled a combined record of 83-48-13 during that span and lost to Toledo in the second round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs last month. The Cyclones will also have a new NHL affiliate next season.