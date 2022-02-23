Sabres to go with Craig Anderson in goal, Kyle Okposo doubtful for game in Montreal

The Buffalo Sabres have alternated goalies for their last nine games but that pattern ends tonight in Montreal.

Sabres get good news as Rasmus Dahlin returns to practice, preps for road trip The team's No. 1 defenseman, who sat out Sunday's 7-3 loss in Columbus due to lower-body soreness, returned to practice Tuesday in KeyBank Center and is likely to return when the Sabres open a three-game road trip Wednesday night in Montreal.

Craig Anderson will get his second straight start when the Sabres meet the streaking Canadiens in a 7:30 game in Bell Centre. Montreal has won three straight for new coach Martin St. Louis after losing his first three games while the Sabres have dropped three in a row.

Anderson and Dustin Tokarski have gone 3-5-1 over the last nine games, with Anderson giving up six goals in Sunday's 7-3 loss at Columbus.

Anderson, who has played five games since returning from a neck injury suffered Nov. 2 in San Jose, is 6-5 on the season with a 2.91 goals-against average and .909 save percentage. Tokarski is 5-7-4, 3.35/.902.

"He is our top guy and he's ready," coach Don Granato said of Anderson today on a video call from Montreal after the morning skate. "He's had a couple days of rest and that's the essence of the decision. He had enough rest time in between."

Samuel Montembeault (4-10-4, 3.71/.898) will start for Montreal. The Sabres are going for their first sweep of the Habs since 1984 and Montembeault has been in goal for all three of the Buffalo victories this year.

