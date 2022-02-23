 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sabres to go with Craig Anderson in goal, Kyle Okposo doubtful for game in Montreal
Sabres Senators

Buffalo Sabres goaltender Craig Anderson makes a save on the Ottawa Senators during the third period at the KeyBank on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. (Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News)

The Buffalo Sabres have alternated goalies for their last nine games but that pattern ends tonight in Montreal.

Craig Anderson will get his second straight start when the Sabres meet the streaking Canadiens in a 7:30 game in Bell Centre. Montreal has won three straight for new coach Martin St. Louis after losing his first three games while the Sabres have dropped three in a row.

Anderson and Dustin Tokarski have gone 3-5-1 over the last nine games, with Anderson giving up six goals in Sunday's 7-3 loss at Columbus.

Anderson, who has played five games since returning from a neck injury suffered Nov. 2 in San Jose, is 6-5 on the season with a 2.91 goals-against average and .909 save percentage. Tokarski is 5-7-4, 3.35/.902.

"He is our top guy and he's ready," coach Don Granato said of Anderson today on a video call from Montreal after the morning skate. "He's had a couple days of rest and that's the essence of the decision. He had enough rest time in between."

Samuel Montembeault (4-10-4, 3.71/.898) will start for Montreal. The Sabres are going for their first sweep of the Habs since 1984 and Montembeault has been in goal for all three of the Buffalo victories this year.

Alternate captain Kyle Okposo is ill and missed the morning skate. Granato said the Sabres don't expect him to play but haven't completely ruled him out. Brandon Biro is up from Rochester and could make his NHL debut in Okposo's spot.

Robert Hagg and Will Butcher will be the scratches on defense with Rasmus Dahlin returning to the lineup after a one-game absence.

