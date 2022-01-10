Sabres to give Jack Quinn his NHL debut as Tage Thompson enters Covid protocol

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Thompson joins three holdovers on the Covid list in forwards Alex Tuch, Peyton Krebs and Kyle Okposo. Defenseman Casey Fitzgerald, who has been on the list, returned to practice Monday. Coach Don Granato said the trio of forwards who remain out are doing well and could return for Thursday night's game in Nashville. He said the Sabres will be calling up another forward from Rochester to meet the Lightning.

Quinn skated at left wing on a line with center Dylan Cozens and right wing Vinnie Hinostroza, and also got time working on the No. 1 power play unit with Cozens, Jeff Skinner, Victor Olofsson and Rasmus Dahlin.

Quinn is having a breakout season in Rochester with 12 goals and 14 assists in 20 games. He exploded out of the gate and was the AHL's leading goal scorer for the first month of the season but missed nine games and lost 17 pounds due to a bout of mononucleosis.