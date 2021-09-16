Sabres to face Maple Leafs at Heritage Classic, outdoors in Hamilton, Ont.

As expected, the Buffalo Sabres are playing outdoors again.

The league announced Thursday that the Sabres will face the Toronto Maple Leafs at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton, Ont., at 3 p.m. March 13. The game will be shown on TNT.

This is the sixth Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic, following games in 2019 in Regina, 2016 in Winnipeg, 2014 in Vancouver, 2011 in Calgary and 2003 in Edmonton.

The Sabres will be making their third appearance in an outdoor game. Buffalo hosted the first NHL Winter Classic against the Pittsburgh Penguins, a 2-1 shootout loss at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Jan. 1, 2008, and the 2018 NHL Winter Classic, a 3-2 overtime loss to the New York Rangers at Citi Field.

“It’s an honor to play in the Heritage Classic game. It will be an incredible atmosphere and we are thrilled to be able to play the Maple Leafs in this special event. Many of us fell in love with hockey while playing on the pond or in backyards, so this will give us a chance to get back to our roots while celebrating the game of hockey,” Sabres GM Kevyn Adams said in a news release from the NHL.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.