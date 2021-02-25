Sabres to admit fans to select games, starting March 20

The Buffalo Sabres are reopening KeyBank Center to fans for select games starting with the March 20 visit from the Boston Bruins, the team announced Thursday afternoon.

By New York State regulations, attendance will be limited to 10% of capacity, so approximately 1,900 fans will be admitted to the 19,070-seat arena. All fans will be required to follow state and local health/safety protocols – including proof of a negative PCR Covid-19 test taken within 72 hours of the game.

Season ticket holders will have the first opportunity to select seats. The team says more information on ticketing and testing will be communicated directly to fans in the coming days.

When fans were admitted to the Buffalo Bills' two playoff games last month in Bills Stadium, they were directed to a central testing site. Testing cost $63 per person, with cost reduced thanks to an agreement with the NFL's testing partner. The Sabres are still formulating how testing will work for their games and potential costs. That was a key reason their first game with fans is later into March.