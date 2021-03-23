Sabres through 30 games: As you would figure, this season is one of the worst

The Buffalo Sabres' winless streak has reached historic proportions, as the club equaled its franchise record by hitting 14 games with Monday's 5-3 loss to the New York Rangers in Madison Square Garden.
"The final result for the Buffalo Sabres was another loss and yet another potentially disastrous injury," writes Mike Harrington.
Buffalo is 0-12-2 during this stretch and its 6-20-4 record through 30 games is by far the worst in the NHL. The Sabres are eight points behind Detroit and Anaheim, while the Ducks (9-18-6) join Buffalo as the only teams with fewer than 10 wins.
Want a gruesome comparison? There are nine teams in the league with 20+ wins so far and three others are at 19.
Here's a list of the worst records through 30 games in Sabres history. The 2013-14 season, remember, was former GM Tim Murray's first tank team, built to lose in order to secure a high draft pick. Buffalo got the No. 2 pick and selected Sam Reinhart.
Season Record Pts (Win 7)
2013-14 6-22-2 14 (Game 31)
2020-21 6-20-4 16 (TBA)
1986-87 6-20-4 16 (Game 32)
1970-71 6-19-5 17 (Game 34)
1971-72 6-18-6 18 (Game 34)
"We don't want to dwell. You mentioned a streak. We can't think of a streak," interim coach Don Granato said when asked after Monday's game. "We can't think of a streak when we're on a winning streak. You don't. It's a competitive industry. You have to be a competitor. And you have to know how to plow through and let negatives go."
The Buffalo Sabres tied the franchise record for their longest winless streak Monday night as Chris Kreider's second power-play goal of the game snapped a third-period tie and sent the New York Rangers to a 5-3 win.
What's next for the Sabres? If they lose their nationally televised game Wednesday night at Pittsburgh to push their streak to 15 games, it will be the longest in the league since the Phoenix Coyotes had a 15-gamer from Feb. 21-March 21, 2004.
If the Sabres go 0 for their road trip by losing Wednesday and Thursday in Pittsburgh and Saturday in Boston, they would return home with a 17-game streak. Since 2000, the only one longer was Pittsburgh's 18-gamer in the 2003-04 season.
After that, you would think the Sabres have a decent chance to get a win or two. They play four straight home games against Philadelphia and the Rangers, starting with the Flyers here on Monday, and then a home-and-home against New Jersey.
The Sabres have three of their six wins this season against Lindy Ruff's Devils, and New Jersey is the only team Buffalo has beaten since Jan. 26. Against everybody else in that stretch, the Sabres are 0-15-2.
"I don't think you can focus on that as a player as a guy in the room or as a team. It's about trying to get the next win," winger Jeff Skinner said after Monday's game. "Obviously, we realize we're in a tough spot. We're in a tough division and there's no easy nights. All you have to do is control what you can control and that's to come to the rink when it's a practice or game and do your best to improve and give your best effort."