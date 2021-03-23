Sabres through 30 games: As you would figure, this season is one of the worst

"We don't want to dwell. You mentioned a streak. We can't think of a streak," interim coach Don Granato said when asked after Monday's game. "We can't think of a streak when we're on a winning streak. You don't. It's a competitive industry. You have to be a competitor. And you have to know how to plow through and let negatives go."

The Wraparound: Sabres winless streak hits 14 after 5-3 loss to Rangers The Buffalo Sabres tied the franchise record for their longest winless streak Monday night as Chris Kreider's second power-play goal of the game snapped a third-period tie and sent the New York Rangers to a 5-3 win.

What's next for the Sabres? If they lose their nationally televised game Wednesday night at Pittsburgh to push their streak to 15 games, it will be the longest in the league since the Phoenix Coyotes had a 15-gamer from Feb. 21-March 21, 2004.

If the Sabres go 0 for their road trip by losing Wednesday and Thursday in Pittsburgh and Saturday in Boston, they would return home with a 17-game streak. Since 2000, the only one longer was Pittsburgh's 18-gamer in the 2003-04 season.

After that, you would think the Sabres have a decent chance to get a win or two. They play four straight home games against Philadelphia and the Rangers, starting with the Flyers here on Monday, and then a home-and-home against New Jersey.

The Sabres have three of their six wins this season against Lindy Ruff's Devils, and New Jersey is the only team Buffalo has beaten since Jan. 26. Against everybody else in that stretch, the Sabres are 0-15-2.