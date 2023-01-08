Sabres' thrilling OT win over Wild was the game of Rasmus Dahlin's career

A force.

That's the word Buffalo Sabres coach Don Granato used late Saturday night to describe defenseman Rasmus Dahlin.

In a 6-5 overtime victory over the Minnesota Wild that enthralled a roaring sellout crowd in KeyBank Center, Dahlin rang up a career-high five points, and that included a secondary assist on Victor Olofsson's game-winner.

But his performance was about a lot more than offense. Dahlin was dominant with the puck and stellar on the back end. It left Granato stumping for the 22-year-old to get the votes needed to get into the All-Star Game.

"There should be some clicks tonight because that was a special night by him," Granato said. "To watch that unfold was impressive."

Dahlin played 29 minutes, 25 seconds in the game, including 9:37 of the third period and 2:33 of the overtime, which lasted 4:42. He had four shots on goal, six attempts and a plus-2 rating. The Sabres had 59% of the shot attempts at 5 on 5 when he was on the ice, according to NaturalStatTrick.

"It’s crazy, I get to play with him every day and obviously I’ve played with him for a while,” said Sabres winger Casey Mittelstadt, whose three assists produced his second three-point game of the season. “He just keeps doing things that he didn’t do yesterday. In my opinion, pretty soon he’s going to run out of things. He’s so fun to watch, though, so fun to be out there. We're obviously extremely lucky to have him on our team."

In 36 games this season, Dahlin has 12 goals, 32 assists and 44 points. He's going to destroy his career highs in all categories, is on pace for 27 goals and 99 points and is a clear candidate to be the Sabres' first Norris Trophy winner.

"My drive is coming from my teammates," Dahlin said. "Everyone wants to score. Everyone wants to be the game-winner. It's easy to play. It's easy to have that mentality when everyone has it, too. Yeah, I want the puck but so does everyone else."

Dahlin's five-point game equaled the Sabres' franchise record for a defenseman, set by Phil Housley in 1989. It was the most by a blueliner in the NHL this season. At 22, he's the youngest NHL defenseman to have a five-point game since Calgary's Dion Phaneuf did it at 22 in 2007.

"That's pretty impressive as a 'D'," said Olofsson. "Not only that, he's just dominating out there. He's very good at the defense, too. He's playing hard and he's a great leader out there."

Dahlin's first point of the game, an assist on Olofsson's first goal, was his 200th NHL point. It came in his 313th game, second only to Housley's 212 games for Sabres defensemen to get to 200 points. Dahlin is the 12th defenseman in history to 200 points prior to age 23.

His biggest play was his tying goal with 2:24 left, a slapper from the right boards of a Mittelstadt pass that leaked through Wild goalie Marc-Andre Fleury.

"I just wanted to get the puck to the net. I saw a couple guys around it," Dahlin said. "Sometimes it trickles in and sometimes it doesn't but this time it did so I was happy about it."

On Olofsson's winner, the Sabres survived 25 seconds earlier when Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped Minnesota's Jonas Brodin on a breakaway. A worn-out Dahlin carried the puck into the Minnesota zone and dropped it to Peyton Krebs, who fed Olofsson for the one-timer to end the game.

"I was going to (the bench) but I have to play defense, too, and I had take responsibility," Dahlin said. "'Upie' made a great save there so thanks to him. Then I had the puck so I had to do something. Good thing we had 'Krebsie' and Vic there."

Back to back coming

The Sabres were off Sunday. They host Philadelphia on Monday night and Seattle on Tuesday, with both teams coming to Buffalo on the tail end of back to backs.

The Flyers hosted Toronto on Sunday night while the Kraken will be in Montreal on Monday. Seattle enters that game 3-0 on its current road trip, with 18 goals in the three games.

The Kraken are 12-4-2 on the road and averaging 4.33 goals per game, which would be the highest figure in the NHL since the 1992-93 Detroit Red Wings averaged 4.57 away from Joe Louis Arena.

Comrie back to Sabres' IR list

Goaltender Eric Comrie's conditioning stint with the Rochester Amerks has ended and the Sabres returned him to injured reserve Sunday afternoon, according to Capfriendly.com

Comrie went 1-2 with a 3.03 goals-against average and .898 save percentage for the Amerks. He was 4-7, 3.62/.887 in 11 games for the Sabres before suffering a knee injury in a Nov. 16 loss at Ottawa.

A team source said Comrie suffered no setback in Rochester but simply will be able to return to practice in Buffalo to continue to prepare for a return to the active roster.