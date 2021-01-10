Sabres' taxi-squad plan taking shape in final days of training camp

At the start of every day during the Buffalo Sabres’ 56-game season, coach Ralph Krueger and General Manager Kevyn Adams will evaluate how to best use their four-to-six-player taxi squad.
Those players will practice and travel with the Sabres, serving as reinforcements in the event of injury or complications related to Covid-19. Neither Krueger nor Adams want players, particularly those in need of additional development, to go too long between games.
However, the Rochester Americans’ season will not begin until Feb. 5, and their schedule will also be shortened in response to the financial impact of the pandemic. As a result, the Sabres’ roster juggling will occur regularly throughout the season, as players are shuttled between Buffalo and Rochester.
“We want to expose them to (the NHL environment), but at the same time we have to be careful with players,” Krueger said after practice Sunday. “Ten, 20 games go by like ‘this’ this season, and we want to make sure there’s nobody getting stuck in only practicing and not having game exposure. We don’t expect a big game schedule in Rochester, so we’re going to have to assess that every day. How long has the player been here? We have systems in place to monitor that, but first and foremost would be to find that proper mix on a player between exposing him to the NHL or a practice like today for Jack Quinn and Dylan Cozens was outstanding. But we also have to make sure they’re playing hockey games. Getting that right is one of the extra challenges we have this season.”
The taxi squad started to take shape Sunday with the restructuring of the Sabres’ two practice groups. The primary roster added Quinn and Cozens, both of whom participated in the team’s intrasquad scrimmage Saturday, as well as defenseman Jacob Bryson.
Defenseman Brandon Davidson and center Arttu Ruotsalainen were reassigned to the second group, and they are likely headed to Rochester for the start of Amerks training camp Friday. Until those players head east, though, they will be skating in a small group at LECOM Harborcenter. Those practices, like the ones held at KeyBank Center, are closed to the public.
With Kyle Okposo, Rasmus Ristolainen and Curtis Lazar missing practice Sunday for maintenance, Krueger had 25 players on the ice for a 75-minute session. This will be the size of most team practices throughout the season, Krueger said, and most of the taxi-squad players could routinely skate on their own.
Krueger told reporters following the scrimmage Saturday he plans to have six players on the taxi squad to start the season. NHL rules mandate every team must carry three goalies. The initial group may be mostly composed of prospects such as Bryson, Will Borgen, Rasmus Asplund and Casey Mittelstadt. Additional roster movement could happen before the season opener Thursday, as the Sabres have yet to decide where to place Quinn, a 19-year-old right wing drafted eighth overall in October.
Unlike Cozens, Quinn needs more time to develop, and his junior team, the Ottawa 67’s, does not have a start date to the season. Hypothetically, the Sabres could have Quinn on the taxi squad or in Rochester to start. According to multiple reports, the Canadian Hockey League has agreed to allow players under 21 years old to compete in the American Hockey League until junior leagues resume play amid the pandemic.
Regardless of who is on the taxi squad, Krueger emphasized that his priority is to ensure his 20-roster Sabres lineup for each game is best positioned for success. He doesn’t want to create any distractions with roster movement or have the practice group grow too large. If rest is needed, the additional taxi-squad players can skate with the rest of the roster. This will allow the Sabres’ regulars to have a less exhausting practice. Monitoring each player’s energy levels will be necessary with the truncated schedule.
Safety protocols will allow the Sabres to add a player from Rochester on the day of a game.
“I have to be quite honest with you, we’re really keeping the picture small at the moment,” Krueger said. “It’s a new world for us and what I can see is every single morning, the day will begin with the discussion of the way players are moving, taxi squad, Rochester into our roster and then also with goalies. Everybody trying to feel the energy of the group, trying to feel the health of the group like we did on the maintenance days today.”
Other notes
• Davidson, winger C.J. Smith, goalie Dustin Tokarski and forward Steven Fogarty were placed on waivers Sunday for the purpose of assigning them to the Rochester Americans.
• Krueger told reporters that he and his staff noticed some fatigue from Ruotsalainen, who played 19 games for Ilves of Finland’s Liiga prior to traveling to Buffalo for training camp. Ruotsalainen will skate with the group of Amerks and is expected to start the season in Rochester, although he will likely be among the players joining the Sabres’ taxi squad at some point.
• The Sabres do not practice Monday and will return to the ice Tuesday in preparation for their game Thursday night against the Washington Capitals.