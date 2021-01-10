Sabres' taxi-squad plan taking shape in final days of training camp

“We want to expose them to (the NHL environment), but at the same time we have to be careful with players,” Krueger said after practice Sunday. “Ten, 20 games go by like ‘this’ this season, and we want to make sure there’s nobody getting stuck in only practicing and not having game exposure. We don’t expect a big game schedule in Rochester, so we’re going to have to assess that every day. How long has the player been here? We have systems in place to monitor that, but first and foremost would be to find that proper mix on a player between exposing him to the NHL or a practice like today for Jack Quinn and Dylan Cozens was outstanding. But we also have to make sure they’re playing hockey games. Getting that right is one of the extra challenges we have this season.”