Sabres taking precautions to protect goalies from worst-case scenario outbreak

Hutton and Ullmark are sitting across from each other in the dressing room, and they are avoiding close contact with each other during practices and morning skates.

Every NHL team has an added layer of protection with the adoption of the four-to-six-man taxi squad, a group of players that are eligible to practice and travel with the team.

One of those spots must be filled by a goaltender. The Sabres have Jonas Johansson as their taxi-squad goalie and the 25-year-old has split his practice time in recent days between the NHL roster and a small group. Johansson, or whoever fills that role throughout the season, will travel with the team and can be recalled on a game day if he tests negative for Covid-19 and is not deemed a close contact of anyone who tested posted.

Johansson has been changing in a separate locker room from the rest of the team and is also limiting his interactions with the Sabres' other goalies.

The team plans to rotate which goalie is on the taxi squad because Krueger does not want any player to go too long without playing a game. Goalies Dustin Tokarski and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen are also under contract this season, though both are expected to be on Rochester's roster when the American Hockey League season starts next month.