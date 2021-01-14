Sabres taking precautions to protect goalies from worst-case scenario outbreak

Carter Hutton and Linus Ullmark will be spending less time together off the ice as the Buffalo Sabres adjust to playing an NHL season during the coronavirus pandemic.
Out of an abundance of caution, the Sabres are limiting off-ice interactions between their two top goalies to prevent a positive Covid-19 test from making the entire position group ineligible to play. Coach Ralph Krueger is following a trend across the NHL, as teams try to avoid the worst-case scenarios that happened during the NFL season.
“We are definitely keeping an eye on the different positions, the centermen, the goalies especially,” Krueger said. “We just need to keep all the precautions in place. We’re very good with the mask wearing, hand washing, social distancing when we eat and so on and so forth. We’ve got excellent protocols in place and when it comes to position-specific, we also have an added plan already to the strict protocols everyone is sticking to.”
Every quarterback on the Denver Broncos' roster was ruled ineligible to play a game against New Orleans Saints this season, forcing practice-squad wide receiver Kendall Hinton into the job. The Saints did not have a running back available for their regular-season finale because most of the team's position group was deemed high-risk after coming into contact with Alvin Kamara, who tested positive for the virus.
The Buffalo Bills have isolated quarterback Jake Fromm from the rest of the team to avoid a similar situation from unfolding in Orchard Park.
Hutton and Ullmark are sitting across from each other in the dressing room, and they are avoiding close contact with each other during practices and morning skates.
Every NHL team has an added layer of protection with the adoption of the four-to-six-man taxi squad, a group of players that are eligible to practice and travel with the team.
One of those spots must be filled by a goaltender. The Sabres have Jonas Johansson as their taxi-squad goalie and the 25-year-old has split his practice time in recent days between the NHL roster and a small group. Johansson, or whoever fills that role throughout the season, will travel with the team and can be recalled on a game day if he tests negative for Covid-19 and is not deemed a close contact of anyone who tested posted.
Johansson has been changing in a separate locker room from the rest of the team and is also limiting his interactions with the Sabres' other goalies.
The team plans to rotate which goalie is on the taxi squad because Krueger does not want any player to go too long without playing a game. Goalies Dustin Tokarski and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen are also under contract this season, though both are expected to be on Rochester's roster when the American Hockey League season starts next month.
This is one of the many changes Krueger, General Manager Kevyn Adams and the players must navigate during this unprecedented season in which fans won’t be attending games in most arenas. Krueger and his coaching staff must also wear masks on the bench during games.
“I'm a big, big fan of supporting the players, moving forward and reinforcing positive energy on the bench during a game,” Krueger said when asked about wearing a mask during games. “Between periods, the days between games and/or the morning of games is when I like to focus on the teaching and learning process. It's not going to affect very much for me personally. We as a coaching staff like to have a calm bench, a bench focused on the next situation versus holding the players in the past. It's not really an issue. From a health perspective, we completely understand it and will have no problem with it.”
Injury update
Right wing Kyle Okposo, who left practice early Tuesday with a lower-body injury, was not available to play the season opener against Washington. Okposo did not participate in the morning skate and has not finished a full on-ice session with the team since the intrasquad scrimmage last Saturday.
With Okposo out, Rasmus Asplund, a member of the team’s taxi squad, skated with the team Thursday morning. Okposo was replaced in the lineup by Riley Sheahan, a 29-year-old forward with a strong track record on the penalty kill.
Taxi squad
Jack Quinn did not remain on the Sabres’ active roster for long. The 19-year-old right wing was officially assigned to the taxi squad Thursday morning, the second consecutive day he did not skate with the team’s main roster of players.
Quinn, the Sabres’ recent first-round draft pick, will focus on skill development during small group skates, which will be led by Matt Ellis, the team’s director of player development. It’s unclear where Quinn will play this season, as the Ontario Hockey League does not have a start date to its season and it’s unlikely he’s ready for the NHL.
Amerks camp
The Rochester Americans open training camp at Blue Cross Arena on Friday with the first of 13 practices scheduled in January. New coach Seth Appert and his assistants – former Sabres Mike Weber and Adam Mair – have ample time to prepare the Amerks for their first possible play date of Feb. 5.
The AHL has yet to release its schedule for the shortened season, though every team reportedly must play a minimum of 24 games. A playoff format has yet to be determined.