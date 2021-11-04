Sabres take on retired Johnny Boychuk's salary from Islanders

SEATTLE – The Sabres have completed a paper transaction but that one is important in the wake of Thursday's earlier trade of Jack Eichel.

Buffalo has sent future considerations to the New York Islanders in exchange for taking the salary of retired defenseman Johnny Boychuk.

Boychuk retired nearly a year ago due to an eye injury suffered during the 2019-20 season, and his contract hits the Isles $6 million on their cap through this season. The Sabres needed to take on more money so they did not fall below the cap floor. Boychuk is owed what's left of his actual salary of $1.25 million.

"I looked at this as a way to give us cap flexibility so we could have more options with our roster," said General Manager Kevyn Adams.

Specifically, it's believed the Sabres had concerns about reaching the floor if there were transactions involving sending players to and from Rochester. Eichel's $10 million is off the books and Alex Tuch's $4.75 million joins Henri Jokiharju and Casey Mittelstadt on injured reserve.

Adding in Boychuk's salary leaves the Sabres just under $14 million from the cap and no longer in danger of the floor.

