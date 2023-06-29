NASHVILLE – The Sabres added a third defenseman to their 2023 draft pool in the sixth round by taking 6-foot-4 Sean Keohane at No. 173.
Keohane is a left-shot blueliner who had four goals and 12 assists in 32 games as the captain for Dexter Southfield in Brookline, Mass.
He's expected to play for Tri City in the USHL next season and has committed to then play for Harvard. He has played in the prestigious Foxboro Summer Prep League.
