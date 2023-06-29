NASHVILLE – The Buffalo Sabres added some bulk to their forward group in Round 4 Thursday by selecting left winger Ethan Miedema from Kingston of the Ontario Hockey League at No. 109 overall.

Miedema is 6-4 and 203 pounds. He had 20 goals and 32 assists while splitting 68 games this season for Kingston and Windsor. He had 14 goals and 38 points for Windsor in the 2021-22 season.

Miedema was one of the seven pieces Kingston acquired in the trade for Shane Wright, the No. 4 overall pick in last year's draft by Seattle. He had a huge finish to his regular season with a pair of four-point outputs against Oshawa in the final three games. One was a a four-goal night and the other saw him collect two goals and two assists.