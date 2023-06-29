NASHVILLE – The Buffalo Sabres got some blue line help Thursday by taking Slovakian defenseman Max Strbak in the second round with the No. 45 overall pick of the NHL draft.

The 6-foot-1, 205-pound Strbak, who is a right shot, had five goals and 13 assists last season in 46 games for Sioux Falls of the United States Hockey League. Strbak grew up in Finland and has played for Slovakia in the last two World Junior Championships.

Strbak is headed to Michigan State next season, where he will play under coach Adam Nightingale. He was a former video coach for the Sabres and the brother of Jason Nightingale, Buffalo's current assistant director of scouting.

Strbak's father, Martin, played 49 games as an NHL defenseman for Los Angeles and Pittsburgh during the 2003-04 season.

Earlier in the round, the Sabres took Swedish center Anton Wahlberg at No. 39.