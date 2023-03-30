Devon Levi might have the Buffalo Sabres' lineup near full strength for his NHL debut Friday night against the New York Rangers in KeyBank Center.

Tage Thompson, Mattias Samuelsson and Jordan Greenway, all of whom have been dealing with an upper-body injury, will be a "game-time decision," according to Sabres coach Don Granato.

Samuelsson, a shutdown defenseman, skated with the team Thursday for the first time since he last appeared in a game on March 11 against the Rangers in KeyBank Center. The Sabres are 28-16-4 when Samuelsson is in the lineup this season, compared to 7-15-3 without him.

Samuelsson, 23, has one goal and eight points with a plus-10 rating while averaging 21:53 of ice time in 48 games. He signed a seven-year contract extension with the club in September and typically skates on the top defense pair next to Rasmus Dahlin.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

Thompson hasn't skated with the team since the shutout victory over the New York Islanders last Saturday. He didn't play Monday against the Montreal Canadiens and missed practice again Thursday. His spot on the top line was again occupied by Casey Mittelstadt.

The injury occurred last Friday in the first period of a win over the New Jersey Devils, when Thompson was elbowed in his right side by Timo Meier. Thompson returned for the second period and finished the game, then had trouble getting through warmups the following day on Long Island. He played through the injury again but appeared uncomfortable throughout.

Thompson, 25, has 44 goals and 89 points in 72 games. He needs one point to become the first Sabre to reach 90 in a season since Daniel Briere finished with 95 in 2006-07.

Greenway has appeared in only games with the Sabres since arriving from Minnesota in a pre-deadline trade that sent second- and fifth-round draft choices to the Wild. He's been out of action the past four games because of an injury suffered late in the 7-0 loss to the Bruins on March 19.

Greenway, 26, has scored one goal with Buffalo and has three with eight points in 53 games between his time with the Sabres and Wild this season. He skated on a line with Tyson Jost and Victor Olofsson in practices Tuesday and Thursday this week.