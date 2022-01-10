 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sabres summon Jack Quinn to taxi squad as Tage Thompson enters Covid protocol
developing top story

Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres forward Jack Quinn during an intrasquad scrimmage at KeyBank Center on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. 

 Harry Scull Jr.

There's big news and more bad news from Sabres practice Monday morning in KeyBank Center.

High-scoring Jack Quinn, Buffalo's No. 1 choice in the 2020 draft, has been reassigned from Rochester to the taxi squad and is skating at practice. That means it's likely Quinn will make his NHL debut Tuesday night when the defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning are in town.

Quinn is skating at left wing on a line with center Dylan Cozens and right wing Vinnie Hinostroza.

But the Sabres' battle with Covid-19 continues as center Tage Thompson has been added to the team's protocol list. Thompson has become the Sabres' No. 1 center this season in the absence of Casey Mittelstadt and leads the team in both goals (12) and points (23).

Thompson joins three holdovers on the Covid list in forwards Alex Tuch, Peyton Krebs and Kyle Okposo. Defenseman Casey Fitzgerald, who has been on the list, returned to practice Monday.

Quinn is having a breakout season in Rochester with 12 goals and 14 assists in 20 games. He exploded out of the gate and was the AHL's leading goal scorer for the first month of the season but missed nine games and lost 17 pounds due to a bout of mononucleosis.

Quinn returned to the lineup last Wednesday and has one goal in his first three games back with the Amerks.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.

