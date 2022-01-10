Sabres summon Jack Quinn to taxi squad as Tage Thompson enters Covid protocol

There's big news and more bad news from Sabres practice Monday morning in KeyBank Center.

Back from mono, Jack Quinn determined to earn a permanent spot with Sabres The weight has returned. So have Quinn’s skating stride and elite right-handed shot, clearing the way for the 2020 first-round draft choice to return to the Amerks’ lineup Wednesday against Syracuse.

High-scoring Jack Quinn, Buffalo's No. 1 choice in the 2020 draft, has been reassigned from Rochester to the taxi squad and is skating at practice. That means it's likely Quinn will make his NHL debut Tuesday night when the defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning are in town.

Quinn is skating at left wing on a line with center Dylan Cozens and right wing Vinnie Hinostroza.

We have a Jack Quinn sighting at #Sabres practice. pic.twitter.com/pHagsmEqiG — Mike Harrington (@ByMHarrington) January 10, 2022

But the Sabres' battle with Covid-19 continues as center Tage Thompson has been added to the team's protocol list. Thompson has become the Sabres' No. 1 center this season in the absence of Casey Mittelstadt and leads the team in both goals (12) and points (23).