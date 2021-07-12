Sabres stick with same pricing for season ticket holders in 2021-22

“There absolutely has to be a connectivity in this community, in this town between what our team looks like and our fan base,” Adams, a Clarence native, said. “And I know every community, every city in the NHL is different. I get all that, but that's needed in this town. And we have to get that identity back and it's been lost for quite a while. So that's something I do think about and you know that it really does matter. … I do get excited and energized by this town. And I don't know if that's because I'm from here. I know how special it can be when we get this right or will be when we get this right. But to me it is something I think a lot of a lot.”