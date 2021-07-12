Sabres stick with same pricing for season ticket holders in 2021-22

Season ticket holders for the Buffalo Sabres won’t encounter another price increase for attending three preseason and 41 regular-season games in 2021-22.
Fans received information on renewals over the weekend through a letter addressed from their ticket sales representative. The letter also included information about the Sabres’ switch to Ticketmaster and mobile ticketing. There are no changes to the perks that come with being a season ticket holder, including a 20% discount at the Sabres Store and 2% back in the form of Sabresbucks.
However, these ticket prices are the same 2.5% increase from 2019-20 that were intended to be used for the 2020-21 season, which due to the Covid-19 pandemic, was shortened to 56 games, only four of which were attended by fans at KeyBank Center.
The Sabres' pricing model was created using the National Hockey League’s standard analytic model, which examines level of demand, seniority of season ticket holders and team performance. The Sabres endured their fourth last-place finish in eight years this season, finishing with a league-worst 15-34-7 record and 37 points.
The NHL has yet to announce an official start date to training camp, the preseason or regular season.
Previously, each section in KeyBank Center cost the same, but the change for 2021-22, which was announced by the Sabres in February 2020, has the price decreasing for 10 of the 30 price points in the arena. That includes some in the 100 level.
There is an increase in most areas on the side of the arena in which the Sabres shoot twice, as well as seats along the glass. Seats in the 200 level range from $106 to $129 per game, while the 100-level seats will cost between $53 and $95.50 per game. The 300 level will cost between $24 and $57.40 per game.
The Sabres have increased the price of season tickets in three of the past five years, despite the franchise’s decadelong playoff drought tying an NHL record. The 2019-20 season included a 2.4% increase from the season before, but each section was priced the same, meaning someone sitting closer to the action could pay as much as someone farther away. Following NHL best practices, the Sabres examined demand internally and on the secondary market.
Season ticket holders weren’t notified of the latest pricing sooner because the Sabres’ switch to Ticketmaster was not finalized until this month. This gives the club the same ticket provider as the Buffalo Bills and Rochester Americans, streamlining the process for fans who also attend games hosted by those teams that also are owned by Pegula Sports and Entertainment. Additionally, the Sabres eliminated season ticket holder cards in favor of mobile ticketing.
The Sabres are also offering interest-free payment plans, with the first installment due Aug. 17. Renewals will be sent out in February 2022, which will include additional payment plans for fans.
It’s fair to wonder how many season ticket holders will want to return in 2021-22, as the club is likely on the precipice of another rebuild. Jack Eichel, the Sabres’ three-year captain and star center, might be traded because of a disagreement between him and the team regarding his preference to have an unapproved surgery on the herniated disk in his neck that’s never been performed on an NHL player.
Forward Sam Reinhart and defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen, both of whom are scheduled to reach unrestricted free agency in the summer of 2022, might also receive a change of scenery. This would usher in another youth movement in Buffalo, led by Rasmus Dahlin, Dylan Cozens and Casey Mittelstadt.
The Sabres sold only 302 of their 1,400 tickets for their first game open to the general public this season. There were 434 fans at the Sabres’ next game open to the public, against Washington on April 9. Then 685 at the next, against Pittsburgh on April 17. Then a little more than a 1,000 against Boston on April 23. Those who attended had to provide proof of being fully vaccinated or a negative Covid-19 test, an additional expense on top of the ticket price, parking and concessions.
According to Sports Business Journal, the Sabres’ 35% drop in local television ratings this season was the steepest in the league. It was the first time in 12 years that Sabres games on MSG did not rank in the top two.
Part of General Manager Kevyn Adams’ job is building a competitive roster that will quell fan unrest and fill KeyBank Center with Sabres fans. Too many seats have been occupied by visiting fans in recent seasons, a product of a struggling on-ice product.
“There absolutely has to be a connectivity in this community, in this town between what our team looks like and our fan base,” Adams, a Clarence native, said. “And I know every community, every city in the NHL is different. I get all that, but that's needed in this town. And we have to get that identity back and it's been lost for quite a while. So that's something I do think about and you know that it really does matter. … I do get excited and energized by this town. And I don't know if that's because I'm from here. I know how special it can be when we get this right or will be when we get this right. But to me it is something I think a lot of a lot.”