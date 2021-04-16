Sabres starting goalie Linus Ullmark 'week to week' with a lower-body injury

The Sabres may be without starting goalie Linus Ullmark for the rest of the season.

Ullmark, 27, is "week to week," according to interim coach Don Granato, after suffering a lower-body injury in the first period of the Sabres' game Tuesday night in Boston.

With less than three weeks remaining in the Sabres' season, the team will prepare for Ullmark to not return. Dustin Tokarski and Michael Houser are the only healthy goalies on the active roster.

The Sabres have back-to-back games Saturday and Sunday against the Pittsburgh Penguins in KeyBank Center. Buffalo will need at least three healthy goalies between the active roster and taxi squad.

Carter Hutton, who has missed the past month with a lower-body injury, resumed skating, but it's unclear when the 35-year-old will be able to return to game action.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, the Sabres' top goaltending prospect, will join the team this weekend if he responds favorably to an on-ice workout in Rochester on Friday. Luukkonen, 22, has been day to day with a lower-body injury.