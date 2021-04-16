 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sabres starting goalie Linus Ullmark 'week to week' with a lower-body injury
0 comments
developing top story

Sabres starting goalie Linus Ullmark 'week to week' with a lower-body injury

Support this work for $1 a month
Sabres fall to Devils 6-3 (copy)

Linus Ullmark suffered a lower-body injury on Tuesday in Boston.

 Harry Scull Jr. / Buffalo News

The Sabres may be without starting goalie Linus Ullmark for the rest of the season.

Ullmark, 27, is "week to week," according to interim coach Don Granato, after suffering a lower-body injury in the first period of the Sabres' game Tuesday night in Boston. 

With less than three weeks remaining in the Sabres' season, the team will prepare for Ullmark to not return. Dustin Tokarski and Michael Houser are the only healthy goalies on the active roster.

The Sabres have back-to-back games Saturday and Sunday against the Pittsburgh Penguins in KeyBank Center. Buffalo will need at least three healthy goalies between the active roster and taxi squad.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Carter Hutton, who has missed the past month with a lower-body injury, resumed skating, but it's unclear when the 35-year-old will be able to return to game action.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, the Sabres' top goaltending prospect, will join the team this weekend if he responds favorably to an on-ice workout in Rochester on Friday. Luukkonen, 22, has been day to day with a lower-body injury.

Additionally, winger Kyle Okposo was examined by a doctor Friday after suffering a facial laceration when hit by an errant puck Thursday night in Washington. Okposo's status will be determined based on test results.

Forward Riley Sheahan remains day to day with soreness stemming from the upper-body injury he suffered Tuesday night in Boston.

Tokarski, 31, earned his first NHL win since December 2015 by stopping 27 of 29 shots Thursday night against the Washington Capitals. He has a .908 save percentage in seven appearances with the Sabres this season.

This is a developing news story. Please check back for further updates.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ralph Lauren unveils new Team USA uniforms

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News Sports Reporter

I've covered the Sabres and National Hockey League for The Buffalo News since November 2018. My previous work included coverage of the Pittsburgh Pirates and University of Pittsburgh athletics for DKPittsburghSports.com.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News