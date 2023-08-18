By signing Erik Johnson and Connor Clifton in free agency, the Buffalo Sabres were left with nine NHL-level defenseman on their roster.

After their first move to attack the issue Friday night, there were eight as the Sabres sent veteran Ilya Lyubushkin to the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for a fourth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

Mike Harrington: Rick Jeanneret was more than worthy as our voice for all time The golden voice of the Sabres – that one-of-a-kind, high-pitched masterpiece that we marveled at every game night – has been silenced. But it will never fade from our hearts and minds.

Lyubushkin, 29, had two goals and 12 assists in 68 games for Buffalo in his only season after being signed in free agency following one year with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The 6-foot-2 Russian gave the Buffalo blueline some physical presence early in the season but that added oomph started to wane as the season went on due to a variety of injuries and inconsistent play.

Lyubhuskin averaged 15:01 per game on the ice time charts but his playing time dropped hugely late in the season, as he broke 13 minutes just once in a seven-game stretch as the club made its final playoff push in late March and early April.

Lyubushkin's best moment in Buffalo was his first goal, an overtime winner on a breakaway at Tampa on Feb. 25 after stripping Steven Stamkos of the puck at the Buffalo blueline.

Lyubushkin's contract with the Sabres was a two-year, $5.5 million deal and he carried a $2.75 million cap hit.

His season was shrouded in controversy as he did not participate in the team's pregame warmup for Pride Night on March 27 vs. Montreal, citing an anti-gay Kremlin law and fears of retribution against his family in Russia. Lyubushkin did play in the game and got public support from his teammates but he did not speak to the media in the season's final weeks regarding the issue.