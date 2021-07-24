Sabres spent weekend looking to future while breaking up their current core

The lack of a move during what is always the busiest weekend of the offseason prompted an obvious question: Is the relationship with the team and its captain irretrievably broken to the point he has to be traded?

"I have no sort of – in any way, shape or form – hard feelings with Jack Eichel. I want to make that very clear," General Manager Kevyn Adams said Saturday in KeyBank Center after the draft ended. "I like Jack. Over the past year-plus that I've have been on the job, we've had a lot of different discussions, some of them maybe not as fun as others. We've gotten to know each other. I talked with his agents twice today. There's constant communication, but I understand where he is."

Translation we all know: His uncertain physical condition aside, Eichel wants out after six years of losing and isn't interested in any more rebuilds. Fair enough. The Sabres have a ton of young players developing in the organization and coming into it. Fans are going to have to live with being patient for more seasons. Players, of course, may choose not to be a part of that.

Adams insisted he felt no "pressure point" to make moves on any player, although the contract status of Reinhart and Ristolainen made it more imperative to get the job done this weekend. And he didn't move Eichel to get another Top 10 pick in this draft like he clearly hoped.

Sabres trade Rasmus Ristolainen to Flyers for Robert Hagg, two draft picks Ristolainen was traded to the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for defenseman Robert Hagg, a first round pick in this year's draft, No. 14 overall, and a second-round selection in 2023.