Agents and general managers across the NHL heard from Kevyn Adams in recent weeks as the Buffalo Sabres continued their search for a defenseman who can skate on their first or second defense pair.

Internally, the Sabres discussed whether it was worth trading draft picks and prospects for someone with only one year left on their contract. A high-priced free agent on a long-term contract wasn’t an option because the team eventually will have to pay Rasmus Dahlin, Owen Power and others.

A league-wide search to provide coach Don Granato with more options to play with the Sabres’ core defensemen ended during the opening hours of free agency Saturday when the club announced a one-year, $3.25 million contract for recent Stanley Cup champion Erik Johnson and a three-year pact worth $3.333 million per season for former Boston Bruins blue-liner Connor Clifton.

Suddenly, the Sabres have a surplus of nine defensemen on an NHL contract next season: Dahlin, Power, Johnson, Clifton, Mattias Samuelsson, Henri Jokiharju, Ilya Lyubushkin, Riley Stillman and Jacob Bryson. Adams and his staff have months to decide when and how to create room on the roster.

Forward depth also was a priority for the Sabres after the recent injury to Jack Quinn, and they added insurance soon after free-agent frenzy began by re-signing Tyson Jost to a one-year, $2 million contract. Jost arrived in Buffalo as a waiver claim in November and pivoted to center, where he primarily skated with Casey Mittelstadt and Victor Olofsson on the team’s third line.

Adams and associate general manager Jason Karmanos also fortified their roster in Rochester by adding a pair of goalies, Dustin Tokarski, who was part of the organization for two seasons from 2020-21, and Devin Cooley on one-year, two-way contracts. Forward Justin Richards was signed to join coach Seth Appert with an Amerks team that’s filled with recent draft picks.

The signings on defense allowed Adams to not touch a prospect pool that’s considered one of the best in the NHL and improved this week in Nashville with an eight-pick haul at the draft, led by first-rounder Zach Benson. The Sabres didn’t have to deal any of their 2024 draft picks and still own one in each round except the fifth.

There's risk with this plan, though. It's too soon to determine if Johnson or Clifton will solve the Sabres' problem since neither played a top-four role on their respective team last season.

Johnson, 35, did so for most of his 13 seasons with the Colorado Avalanche and appeared in each playoff game during their run to the Stanley Cup last spring, but he hasn’t averaged over 20 minutes in any regular season since 2019-20. He brings ample experience to a dressing room that needed another veteran voice and has appeared in 920 games since he was drafted first overall by the St. Louis Blues in 2006.

Johnson will be a leader on a defense corps whose top three players – Dahlin, Power and Samuelsson – are under 24 years old and understands the approach needed during a playoff push. His skating is strong enough to play in Granato’s system, and he’s shown in recent years with Colorado that he’s capable of having success next to a young, skilled defenseman.

Johnson’s primary defense partner during the Stanley Cup Playoffs last year was Bowen Byram, who was only 20 years old when the Avalanche won it all.

Mike Harrington: Erik Johnson's Stanley Cup moment is the big reason he was attractive to the Sabres Good work by the GM to quickly get a major need filled without having to part with any assets on the trade market, Harrington writes.

The Sabres saw enough from Clifton during his time in Boston to sign him through the 2025-26 season. He appeared in 78 games during the Bruins’ historic, Presidents’ trophy, 135-point regular season and produced five goals with 23 points while averaging 17:51 of ice time. The staples of Clifton’s game fit Granato’s preferred style of play. His right-handed shot is a threat, he excels at helping his team create offense off the rush and he understands how to break pressure when trying to exit his own zone. He also plays a physical game that will complement others on the Sabres’ defense, leading the Bruins in hits (208) and ranking second in blocked shots (120).

Granato’s defense coach, Marty Wilford, will work with Clifton to address some of the issues he had defending last season, particularly on opponents’ zone entries. There were times he wasn’t aggressive enough when trying to kill plays, perhaps a product of Boston having a new coach and system.

Clifton, 28, was coached by Granato at the USA Hockey National Team Development Program and the IIHF Under-18 World Championship. Familiarity matters for the Sabres, who are careful to bring the right personalities into their dressing room.

Clifton seems more likely than Johnson to start the season next to Dahlin or Power given his skill set, but Adams’ offseason plan wasn’t to simply acquire one person capable of skating next to the blue-line franchise pillars. Management wanted to give Granato as many options as possible to build a lineup that can win consistently.

The Sabres couldn’t trust their third defense pair in March and April, forcing the coaching staff to rotate two defense pairs in key moments of games during a compressed stretch in the schedule. More options were needed so they weren’t thin because of one injury, as they were last season each time Samuelsson was out of the lineup. Buffalo went 30-17-4 with Samuelsson and 7-15-3 without him.

Johnson and Clifton are immediate upgrades for the Sabres’ penalty kill, which ranked 28th in the NHL last season. Adding two capable shorthanded options will give Granato the opportunity to not have to use Dahlin and Power in those situations, particularly early in the season when it’s unnecessary to overwork top defensemen.

Sabres top draft choice Zach Benson headlines 35-player development camp roster Zach Benson won't have to wait long to wear a Sabres jersey and learn more about the organization that drafted him Wednesday night in Nashville.

The signings also were made with intangibles in mind. Johnson’s wisdom will be invaluable to everyone in the dressing room but particularly the defensemen. He endured some notable struggles early in his career, particularly after he was traded from St. Louis to Colorado less than five years after he was picked ahead of Jordan Staal, Jonathan Toews and Nicklas Backstrom. Johnson persevered and played a significant role as the Avalanche emerged from a rebuild to become a contender.

Clifton is a competitive, relentless player who appeared in 232 games with the Bruins after debuting in 2019. As a rookie, Clifton appeared in every game during their run to the Stanley Cup final that spring and earned a role on one of the best teams in the NHL. He fits the profile of other players Buffalo has targeted in recent seasons because he's young and inexperienced enough for the Sabres' coaching staff to possibly help him reach another level.

It’s unclear what the Sabres have planned next. Their surplus on defense will need to be addressed. They plan to have Devon Levi and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen as their goalies in Buffalo, leaving Eric Comrie as the odd-man out. Tokarski and Cooley were signed because Comrie would be claimed if put on waivers to join the Amerks. Victor Olofsson is entering the final year of his contract, but he's a 28-goal scorer on a club that just lost Quinn for approximately six months.

There’s no question the Sabres are a deeper, better team than when free agency began, but time will tell if Johnson and Clifton were the right defensemen to target this summer.