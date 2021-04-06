 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sabres sign Wisconsin winger and 2017 draftee Linus Weissbach to two-year deal
0 comments

Sabres sign Wisconsin winger and 2017 draftee Linus Weissbach to two-year deal

Support this work for $1 a month
Arizona St Wisconsin Hockey

Wisconsin's Linus Weissbach (9) and Arizona State's James Sanchez (61) during the first period of an NCAA college hockey game Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
Linus Weissbach 'not really' focused on earning contract with Sabres

Linus Weissbach 'not really' focused on earning contract with Sabres

The 22-year-old former seventh-round draft pick of the Buffalo Sabres, who is a senior at the University of Wisconsin, was named the Hockey Commissioners Association's men’s hockey player of the month for November after leading the NCAA in goals (5) and points (10) in eight games.

University of Wisconsin winger Linus Weissbach, the Sabres' seventh-round pick in 2017, has signed a two-year, entry-level deal with the club rather than pursue free agency this summer. Terms were not disclosed and the contract begins in the 2021-22 season.

Weissbach, a 5-foot-8 native of Sweden, had 12 goals and 41 points in 31 games for the Badgers this season. Wisconsin finished 20-10-1 but was an upset victim at the hands of St. Cloud State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Weissbach was a second-team All-Big Ten selection while finishing second in the NCAA in assists (29), third in points and eighth in points per game (1.32). He was named the Hockey Commissioners Association's men’s hockey player of the month for November.

Wisconsin is coached by longtime NHL player Tony Granato, the brother of Sabres interim coach Don Granato. Tony Granato gave Weissbach top-line minutes this year on a trio that included Cole Caufield, Montreal's first-round pick at No. 15 overall in 2019.

Sabres Development Camp: Day Three

Linus Weissbach was a regular at Buffalo Sabres summer development camp at LECOM Harborcenter from 2017-2019.

Weissbach's big senior year came after he worked out last summer in Sweden with professional players that included Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin. Weissbach won an Under-18 national championship in Sweden as Dahlin's teammate while playing with the Frolunda program that produced Dahlin.

Weissbach becomes the fifth member of the Sabres' 2017 draft class to sign with the team, joining Casey Mittelstadt, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Oskari Laaksonen and Jacob Bryson. The only unsigned player is second-round pick Marcus Davidsson, who has had an injury-plagued career in Sweden.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Which men's college basketball programs should we keep an eye out for next season?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News