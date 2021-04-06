Sabres sign Wisconsin winger and 2017 draftee Linus Weissbach to two-year deal

Linus Weissbach 'not really' focused on earning contract with Sabres The 22-year-old former seventh-round draft pick of the Buffalo Sabres, who is a senior at the University of Wisconsin, was named the Hockey Commissioners Association's men’s hockey player of the month for November after leading the NCAA in goals (5) and points (10) in eight games.

University of Wisconsin winger Linus Weissbach, the Sabres' seventh-round pick in 2017, has signed a two-year, entry-level deal with the club rather than pursue free agency this summer. Terms were not disclosed and the contract begins in the 2021-22 season.

Weissbach, a 5-foot-8 native of Sweden, had 12 goals and 41 points in 31 games for the Badgers this season. Wisconsin finished 20-10-1 but was an upset victim at the hands of St. Cloud State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Weissbach was a second-team All-Big Ten selection while finishing second in the NCAA in assists (29), third in points and eighth in points per game (1.32). He was named the Hockey Commissioners Association's men’s hockey player of the month for November.

Wisconsin is coached by longtime NHL player Tony Granato, the brother of Sabres interim coach Don Granato. Tony Granato gave Weissbach top-line minutes this year on a trio that included Cole Caufield, Montreal's first-round pick at No. 15 overall in 2019.