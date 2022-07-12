Sabres sign winger Vinnie Hinostroza to one-year, $1.7 million contract

An important leader in the Sabres' dressing room is returning to Buffalo for another season.

Winger Vinnie Hinostroza, 28, signed a one-year, $1.7 million contract with the Sabres on the eve of free agency Tuesday.

Hinostroza totaled 13 goals and 25 points in 62 games last season. He proved to be a perfect fit on and off the ice, embracing a leadership role in the dressing room while forming instant chemistry with center Dylan Cozens.

In the final weeks of the season, Hinostroza expressed a desire to remain in Buffalo, where he reunited with coach Don Granato, whom he played for in Chicago with the Blackhawks.

"This is a place I want to be," Hinostroza said. "I don’t want to keep moving around. I want to be somewhere that I love and I love it here.”

The Sabres prioritized a new contract for Hinostroza, but it was fair to wonder if there was a roster spot available. Jack Quinn and JJ Peterka, both of whom were selected to the AHL All-Rookie Team, are on the cusp of the NHL and will compete for roster spots in training camp.

Buffalo also has the following forwards under contract for next season, in addition to Hinostroza: Jeff Skinner, Alex Tuch, Tage Thompson, Kyle Okposo, Casey Mittelstadt, Zemgus Girgensons, Anders Bjork, Dylan Cozens, Peyton Krebs and Rasmus Asplund.

Victor Olofsson, Arttu Ruotsalainen and Brett Murray, each of whom are restricted free agents, had their rights retained with a qualifying offer Monday.

The Sabres have $30.5 million in cap space, according to CapFriendly.com, and must spend approximately $10.5 million to reach the league-mandated floor.

Buffalo's pending unrestricted free agents will reach the open market if unsigned by noon Wednesday: Cody Eakin, John Hayden, Will Butcher, Colin Miller, Mark Pysyk, Dustin Tokarski, Aaron Dell, Malcolm Subban, Mark Jankowski. Ryan MacInnis, Drake Caggiula, Brandon Davidson, Ethan Prow, Jimmy Schuldt and Michael Houser.

The Sabres got Hinostroza at a discouted rate of $1.05 million last season because his value was impacted negatively by a difficult 2020-21 campaign in which he appeared in only 26 games.

A sixth-round draft choice in 2012, Hinostroza has totaled 51 goals and 137 points across 334 regular-season games in the NHL.