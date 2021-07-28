Sabres sign winger Vinnie Hinostroza to 1-year, $1.05 million contract

With the Buffalo Sabres still in the market for goaltending help, General Manager Kevyn Adams made his first signing Wednesday by adding help up front.

The Sabres announced Wednesday afternoon that winger Vinnie Hinostroza is joining the club on a one-year, $1.05 million contract for the 2021-22 season.

Hinostroza, 27, fits with the Sabres' style of play under coach Don Granato, as his speed is a nice complement to players such as Dylan Cozens and Casey Mittelstadt. This is the type of signing Adams hinted at when he spoke to the media at the conclusion of the NHL draft on Saturday.

Though the Sabres wanted to address holes in their lineup in free agency, they didn't want to sign a prominent player who would take ice time away from Cozens, Mittelstadt, Rasmus Dahlin and Tage Thompson, among others.

Hinostroza is a middle- or bottom-six forward who can play on the power play or the penalty kill. He's coming off a season in which he totaled four goals and 12 points while averaging 12:16 of ice time across 26 game between Florida and Chicago. He has played six seasons in NHL, scoring a career-high 16 goals with Arizona in 2018-19.