Sabres sign winger Lukas Rousek to a 2-year, entry-level contract
Sabres sign winger Lukas Rousek to a 2-year, entry-level contract

2019 NHL Draft - Round 2-7 (copy)

Lukas Rousek (right) was drafted in the sixth round by the Sabres in 2019.

 Getty Images

The Buffalo Sabres are adding an intriguing prospect at a position of need.

Lukas Rousek, a sixth-round draft pick in 2019, signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Sabres on Tuesday after completing an outstanding season in Czech Republic's top professional league.

Rousek's agent, Dan Milstein, announced the signing on Twitter.

Rousek, 22, totaled 14 goals and 24 assists for 38 points in 49 games with HC Sparta Praha in Czech Extraliga. He was not drafted in his first year of eligibility, but an impressive playoff run with HC Sparta Praha in 2019 drew the attention of Sabres scout Frank Musil.

The Sabres are currently thin on the wing, especially if Sam Reinhart remains at center beyond this season. Their top option on the wing in Rochester is Jack Quinn, who was drafted eighth overall in October 2020.

