Sabres sign winger J-J Peterka, a second-round draft pick in 2020

One of Kevyn Adams' first draft picks as general manager of the Buffalo Sabres will be heading to North America soon.

Winger J-J Peterka, a second-round draft choice in October, signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Sabres on Friday after representing Germany at the IIHF World Championship in Latvia.

Peterka, 19, had an exceptional first season after his selection 34th overall by Buffalo. He spent the bulk of his time with EHC Red Bull Munchen of Germany's top professional league, totaling nine goals and 11 assists for 20 points in 30 games.

Additionally, Peterka twice represented his home country on the international stage, beginning with his remarkable showing at the IIHF World Junior Championship. He had four goals and six assists for 10 points in only five games.

Peterka then had one goal in six games at the world championship, where he competed against many current NHL players. He also appeared in 12 games with EHC Red Bull Salzburg in Austria to begin the season.