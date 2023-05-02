Another prospect drafted by Buffalo Sabres General Manager Kevyn Adams soon will join the Rochester Americans.

Winger Viktor Neuchev, a third-round draft pick in 2022, signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Sabres that will begin in the fall, the team announced Tuesday.

Neuchev, 19, spent most of this season with the Kontinental Hockey League's Avtomobilist Yekaterinburg, where he produced four goals and 12 points in 57 games. He averaged 9:33 of ice time and recorded 73 shots on goal.

Neuchev is the second Russian prospect under contract with the Sabres, joining winger Aleksandr Kisakov, who is a rookie with the Amerks. Adams also is trying to sign defenseman Nikita Novikov, a sixth-round draft pick in 2021 whose contract in Russia expired May 1, and University of Minnesota defenseman Ryan Johnson.

The Sabres added another skilled winger with an impressive left-handed shot when they selected Neuchev with the No. 74 pick last summer. He totaled 40 goals and 67 points in 61 games when he spent the 2021-22 season in Russia's top junior league.

Neuchev is also the third member of the Sabres' 2022 draft class to sign an entry-level contract, joining Matt Savoie, Noah Ostlund and Jiri Kulich.