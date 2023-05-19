The Buffalo Sabres made a potential big addition to the 2023-24 lineup of the Rochester Americans on Friday, signing Russian defenseman Nikita Novikov to a three-year, entry-level contract.

The Sabres selected the 6-foot-3 Novikov in the sixth round of the 2021 draft at No. 188 overall. The 19-year-old played a career-high 62 games this season with Dynamo Moscow, registering two goals and three assists. He is a left-shot defenseman.

The Sabres said Novikov's 94 games in the KHL the last two years are fourth all-time among defensemen in the Russian league before the age of 20. His KHL contract has expired and he is free to turn pro in North America next season.

Novikov is the seventh player the Sabres have signed from their 2021 draft class. Fellow Russian Aleksandr Kisakov, a second-rounder in '21, is playing this season in Rochester, but has been a scratch during the Amerks' Calder Cup playoff run.

Earlier this month, the Sabres signed 2022 third-rounder Viktor Neuchev to his entry-level deal. Neuchev, ticketed to join the Amerks' forward group this fall, had four goals and eight assists in the KHL this season after scoring 40 goals in 2021-22 in the Russian junior league.