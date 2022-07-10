 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sabres sign restricted free agent Jacob Bryson to two-year contract

  • Updated
Sabres Islanders (copy)

Buffalo Sabres player Jacob Bryson congratulates Casey Mittelstadt on a goal.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Kevyn Adams and the Buffalo Sabres signed one of their restricted free agents before qualifying offers are due Monday at 5 p.m.

Defenseman Jacob Bryson, 26, inked a two-year contract Sunday that carries a $1.85 average annual value. He's been a fixture on the Sabres' blue line since making his NHL debut on Feb. 23, 2021, averaging 18:35 of ice time across 111 games while playing the left and right side on defense.

Though undersized at 5-foot-9, Bryson is an exceptional skater and can spark the Sabres' offense at 5-on-5 by carrying the puck through the neutral zone. He also uses his speed to kill plays defensively, though it's the one area he'll need to continue to improve if he's to be a long-term member of Buffalo defense.

A fourth-round draft pick in 2017, Bryson hasn't been a point producer since joining Buffalo following a three-year stint at Providence College. He has recorded only 19 points over parts of two seasons, despite receiving time on the power play. 

But the left shot defenseman has been a nice fit for coach Don Granato's system and his versatility will be important for the Sabres, who only have two right-shot defensemen with NHL experience under contract next season: Henri Jokiharju and Casey Fitzgerald.

Bryson contributed on the power play and penalty kill last season, though his role on the former might diminish now that Owen Power is under contract. Bryson, though, ranked fourth on the Sabres in Evolving-Hockey.com's metric goals above expected, which measures a player's overal impact on a team in all situations. He trailed only Tage Thompson, Alex Tuch and Jeff Skinner.

The Sabres have four unsigned restricted free agents: Victor Olofsson, Brett Murray, Arttu Ruotsalainen and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, each of whom are expected to have their rights retained with a qualifying offer Monday.

The following unrestricted free agents will reach the open market if unsigned by Wednesday at noon: Cody Eakin, Vinnie Hinostroza, John Hayden, Colin Miller, Will Butcher, Mark Pysyk, Dustin Tokarski, Malcolm Subban, Aaron Dell, Drake Caggiula, Mark Jankowski, Ryan MacInnis, Brandon Davidson, Ethan Prow, Jimmy Schuldt and Michael Houser.

