Sabres sign restricted free agent Brandon Biro to two-year contract

  Updated
The Sabres signed Brandon Biro as an undrafted free agent.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
MONTREAL – Buffalo Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams made a deal before the second round of the draft Friday in the Bell Centre.

Brandon Biro, a restricted free agent, signed a two-year contract with an average annual value of $762,500. The 24-year-old center made his NHL debut with the Sabres in February, totaling 13:30 of ice time in a loss to the Canadiens.

Biro was outstanding with the Rochester Americans, producing 12 goals and 41 points in 48 games. He missed six weeks with an injury, but returned late in the regular season and appeared in the Amerks’ 10 playoff games.

Undrafted in the NHL, Biro signed an entry-level contract with the Sabres following a four-year career at Penn State University.

