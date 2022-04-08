Sabres sign No. 1 draft pick Owen Power to 3-year entry-level contract

BOSTON – Owen Power won't be returning to Michigan's campus following the Wolverines' season-ending loss in the Frozen Four.

Power, the first overall pick in the 2021 NHL draft, signed his entry-level contract with the Sabres on Friday to officially begin his professional career. The dynamic 19-year-old defenseman will join the club during its road trip and is tentatively scheduled to make his debut Tuesday night in Toronto, sources told The Buffalo News.

The final few weeks of the Sabres' season will be Power's preview to his NHL career. He returned to Michigan – the first No. 1 draft choice to wait to turn pro since Erik Johnson in 2006 – to win a national championship as a sophomore and experience a normal college hockey season after the Covid-19 pandemic prevented him from playing in front of large crowds as a freshman.

The season went brilliantly for Power, as he totaled three goals and 32 points in 33 games. He was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and led the Wolverines to conference tournament title. In between, Power represented Canada at the Winter Olympics in Beijing, where he led the team in average time on ice per game.

Before the abrupt cancellation of the IIHF World Junior Championship, Power became the first defenseman from Canada to total a hat trick in the tournament when he accomplished the feat in the opening game.

Power will enter the NHL with high expectations, but he won't be asked to shoulder a heavy workload or immense responsibilities right away. The Sabres have fellow No. 1 pick Rasmus Dahlin and Mattias Samuelsson on the left side, which will allow coach Don Granato to use Power in specific situations to help his development.

The club's depth chart on defense also includes Henri Jokiharju, Jacob Bryson, Casey Fitzgerald, Mark Pysyk, Colin Miller and Will Butcher.

Kevyn Adams, the Sabres' general manager, spoke to Dahlin on Wednesday about how his presence will help Power adjust to the NHL.

"I realliy believe that Owen, the transition, Rasmus has been through it," Adams told The Buffalo News at the Frozen Four. "He’s young, but Rasmus has taken huge steps and he’s a leader. You have that group with him, Sameulsson, Jokiharju, Bryson. They’re young players, but Owen can just come in and play. Being a number one pick, having a guy next to you in the locker room that’s in that position, it helps with that transition."

Power arrives with experience against older players, as he also represented Canada at the world championships last spring. He began the tournament in a depth role before ascending to the top pair, leading the club in average ice time per game as the team won the gold medal.

The return to school also provided Power with more time to mature on and off the ice. He became a more well-rounded defenseman by showcasing improved instincts in the offensive zone and a savviness on the forecheck near his own net.

In Michigan's Frozen Four overtime loss, Power skated with three different defense partners, including Luke Hughes, and played the right side on the penalty kill. He seemingly took every other shift late in regulation and during overtime.

"It's unbelievable being around him all the time, just because the time he puts in, the commitment he has to the game and the love he has for the game," said Michigan goalie Erik Portillo, a Sabres prospect. "But also, I think he's really taken steps in being the first D man. Being that strong link that everyone can trust in any situation. That's where I've seen him grow the most.

"You can trust him, you feel so good when he's out there."

A native of Mississauga, Ont., Power's long-awaited debut is expected to occur just north of his hometown when the Sabres face the Maple Leafs on Tuesday night. The team is scheduled to practice there Monday ahead of the two teams' final game of the season.

There was never a doubt that Power would be done with college hockey after his sophomore season. He chose to return to school with three of his fellow top-five draft choices after their season ended abruptly last spring because of Covid-19 cases. But the timing of his arrival is ideal for both him and the Sabres.

The club has shown significant growth on the ice since returning close to full health, posting an 8-3-3 record in March that featured victories over Toronto, Vegas, Calgary, Vancouver and Pittsburgh. The Sabres' eight-game point streak from March 8 through April 1st was their longest since the 10-game win streak in November 2018.

The franchise's playoff drought reached 11 season, but the outlook hasn't been this bright in some time. Their prospect pool in Rochester will strengthen considerably if Adams manages to sign Portillo and Minnesota defenseman Ryan Johnson, a junior drafted 31st overall in 2019.

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

