Sabres sign goalies Craig Anderson, Aaron Dell after Linus Ullmark bolts for Boston

“I got drafted in 2012, so I’ve been in the organization for nine years,” Ullmark said of the sabres. “Obviously, it’s a big part of my career. They were the ones who drafted me and groomed me into the player I am today and person I am today, so I have a lot of gratitude towards the organization and the way they’ve handled things and how they helped me, support me, especially last season with everything that went through my life. I got a lot of friendships. I have a lot of bonds that I have for life and I have a lot of gratitude towards everybody. Sabres fans, I love you guys from the bottom of my heart. You’ve always been great to me.”