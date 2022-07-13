 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sabres sign goalie Eric Comrie to work in tandem with Craig Anderson

Jets Hockey

Eric Comrie was a second-round draft pick of Winnipeg in 2012.

 Associated Press
This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

Kevyn Adams can finally stop searching for a goalie to work in tandem with the Buffalo Sabres next season.

Eric Comrie, a 27-year-old with 28 games of NHL experience, joined the Sabres on a two-year contract that carries a $1.8 million annual cap hit. Comrie reached unrestricted free agency because he didn't receive enough playing time with the Jets to have his rights retained for another season. 

Comrie's agent, Ray Petkau, confirmed the details of the contract on Twitter.

Comrie is coming off an impressive season in which he recorded a 10-5-1 record and .920 save percentage in 19 appearances as a backup with the Jets. According to Evolving-Hockey.com, Comrie had a 9.89 goals saved above expected, which measures a goalie's performance based on the quality of shots faced.

A second-round pick in 2012, Comrie has a .905 save percentage in 28 NHL games since he made his debut during the 2016-17 season. He's been a reliable starter at the AHL level, recording a  .911 save percentage in 211 games played. He's won gold and silver medals at the IIHF World Junior Championship and IIHF World Championship, respectively. 

Additionally, Comrie's high-danger save percentage of .862 ranked 13th in the NHL last season, according to NaturalStatTrick.com.

Comrie and Anderson are expected to share the workload in Buffalo with Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and Malcolm Subban in Rochester.

