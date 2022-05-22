 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sabres sign fourth-round draft pick Olivier Nadeau

The takeaway

Sabres Matej Pekar, left, and Olivier Nadeau, right, take the puck from John Hayden during training camp at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021.

 Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
The Buffalo Sabres have signed forward Olivier Nadeau, a 2021 fourth-round draft pick to a three-year, entry-level contract, the team said Sunday.

Nadeau, 19, had a team-high 78 points on 35 goals and 43 assists in 65 games this season with Shawinigan of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. He also had 17 power-play goals, and he had two goals and four assists in 10 playoff games.

Selected No. 97 overall, he is expected to participate in the Sabres' development camp this summer.

He becomes the fourth member of the Sabres’ 2021 draft class to sign, joining No. 1 overall pick Owen Power, second-round forward Aleksander Kisakov and third-round forward Josh Bloom.

