Sabres sign fourth-round draft pick Olivier Nadeau

The Buffalo Sabres have signed forward Olivier Nadeau, a 2021 fourth-round draft pick to a three-year, entry-level contract, the team said Sunday.
Nadeau, 19, had a team-high 78 points on 35 goals and 43 assists in 65 games this season with Shawinigan of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. He also had 17 power-play goals, and he had two goals and four assists in 10 playoff games.
Selected No. 97 overall, he is expected to participate in the Sabres' development camp this summer.
He becomes the fourth member of the Sabres’ 2021 draft class to sign, joining No. 1 overall pick Owen Power, second-round forward Aleksander Kisakov and third-round forward Josh Bloom.