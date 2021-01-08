Sabres sign forward Riley Sheahan to one-year, $700,000 contract

Riley Sheahan will be staying in Buffalo beyond Sabres training camp.

Sheahan, a 29-year-old forward in camp on a professional tryout contract, signed a one-year deal with the Sabres on Friday. The contract is worth $700,000 and Sheahan provides coach Ralph Krueger with an experienced, versatile veteran for the truncated 56-game season.

Sheahan led all Edmonton Oilers in penalty-kill ice time in 2019-20 and his ability to play center or wing will help fill the void created by Zemgus Girgensons' hamstring injury. Girgensons underwent surgery this week and will be out approximately six months.

Sheahan, a first-round draft pick of Detroit in 2010, has totaled 66 goals with 98 assists for 164 points in 513 games across nine NHL seasons. He scored a career-high 14 goals with the Red Wings in 2015-16 and, more recently, chipped in 11 goals for the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2017-18.

Last season, Sheahan appeared in 66 games with the Oilers. He has won 50.4% of his career faceoffs and grew up in St. Catharines, Ontario.

