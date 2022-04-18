 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Sabres sign forward Josh Bloom to 3-year, entry-level contract

  • Updated
  • 0
Sabres Blues

An overall view of KeyBank Center prior to the Buffalo Sabres and St. Louis Blues on Thursday, April 14, 2022.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Support this work for $1 a month

Josh Bloom's breakout season with the Ontario Hockey League' Saginaw Spirit earned the 18-year-old forward a contract with the Buffalo Sabres.

Bloom, a third-round draft choice of the Sabres in July 2021, signed a three-year, entry-level deal with the club Monday that will begin with the 2022-23 season. He's joining the Rochester Americans on an amateur tryout contract for the rest of this season.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Listed at 6-foot-2, 182 pounds, Bloom was unable to compete with the Spirit in 2020-21 because the Covid-19 pandemic prevented the OHL from launching its season. When the Oakville, Ont., native was selected by Buffalo with the 95th overall pick, Bloom told reporters that people would soon learn what he can do on the ice.

Bloom delivered in a big way, totaling 30 goals and 61 points in 67 games for the Spirit. He finished second in the league with seven shorthanded goals and scored seven game-winning goals. He hadn't competed in an organized game since 2019-20, when he had six goals and 14 points in 54 games as a 16-year-old in the OHL.

People are also reading…

The NHL's player development agreement with the Canadian Hockey League will prevent Bloom from competing in the AHL before the age of 20. 

The Sabres selected 11 players in the 2021 draft: Bloom, Owen Power, Isak Rosen, Prokhor Poltapov, Aleksandr Kisakov, Stiven Sardarian, Olivier Nadeau, Viljami Marjala, William Von Barkenow, Nikita Novikov and Tyson Kozak. 

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News Sports Reporter

I've covered the Sabres and National Hockey League for The Buffalo News since November 2018. My previous work included coverage of the Pittsburgh Pirates and University of Pittsburgh athletics for DKPittsburghSports.com.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Mike Bossy, NHL Hall of Famer and Islanders Great, dead at 65

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News