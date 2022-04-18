Sabres sign forward Josh Bloom to 3-year, entry-level contract

Josh Bloom's breakout season with the Ontario Hockey League' Saginaw Spirit earned the 18-year-old forward a contract with the Buffalo Sabres.

Bloom, a third-round draft choice of the Sabres in July 2021, signed a three-year, entry-level deal with the club Monday that will begin with the 2022-23 season. He's joining the Rochester Americans on an amateur tryout contract for the rest of this season.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Listed at 6-foot-2, 182 pounds, Bloom was unable to compete with the Spirit in 2020-21 because the Covid-19 pandemic prevented the OHL from launching its season. When the Oakville, Ont., native was selected by Buffalo with the 95th overall pick, Bloom told reporters that people would soon learn what he can do on the ice.

Bloom delivered in a big way, totaling 30 goals and 61 points in 67 games for the Spirit. He finished second in the league with seven shorthanded goals and scored seven game-winning goals. He hadn't competed in an organized game since 2019-20, when he had six goals and 14 points in 54 games as a 16-year-old in the OHL.

The NHL's player development agreement with the Canadian Hockey League will prevent Bloom from competing in the AHL before the age of 20.

The Sabres selected 11 players in the 2021 draft: Bloom, Owen Power, Isak Rosen, Prokhor Poltapov, Aleksandr Kisakov, Stiven Sardarian, Olivier Nadeau, Viljami Marjala, William Von Barkenow, Nikita Novikov and Tyson Kozak.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.