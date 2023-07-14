Anton Wahlberg has another accomplishment to celebrate in a year where he ascended from overlooked prospect to second-round draft pick in the NHL.

Wahlberg, a 6-foot-3 winger from Sweden, signed a three-year, entry-level contract Friday with the Buffalo Sabres, who selected him with the 39th pick of the draft in Nashville last month. He's the first member of the draft class under contract.

The Sabres will have to wait for Wahlberg to come to North America, though. He's playing another season with the Malmo Redhawks of the Swedish Hockey League.

The Swedish National Team didn't consider Wahlberg a top prospect until he earned their attention last fall. He was a dynamic center for Malmo's team in the country's Under-20 league, producing 14 goals and 27 points in 32 games.

His attention-grabbing performance led to an invitation to the World Junior-A Challenge in December, where he had one goal and three points, as well as a spot on Sweden's team for the IIHF Under-18 World Championship in the spring. Wahlberg was among their best forwards during the run to a silver medal and finished the tournament with six points (three goals, three assists) across seven games.

In between the tournaments, Wahlberg earned a spot on Malmo's top team in the SHL and earned the trust of his coach, Tomas Kollar, to play in key situations, including a postseason series in which the loser would be relegated to the country's second-tier league. Wahlberg scored a goal to help Malmo secure a spot in the SHL next season.