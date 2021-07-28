Sabres sign former No. 1 draft pick Mark Pysyk

As their flurry of late-afternoon moves continue, the Buffalo Sabres have re-signed a familiar name in defenseman Mark Pysyk to a one-year contract with $900,000.

Pysyk, 29, was Buffalo's No. 1 draft pick in 2010 and played parts of four seasons with the club (2012-16) before he was traded to Florida for Dmitry Kulikov on the second day of the 2016 NHL Draft in KeyBank Center. He can help shore up the club's depth at right defense, which has thinned out with the loss of Will Borgen to Seattle in the expansion draft and the trade of Rasmus Ristolainen to Philadelphia.

The suburban Edmonton native had three goals and one assist in 36 games last year for Dallas and has spent some time at right wing since leaving Buffalo. He had career highs of nine goals and 18 assists for Florida in 2019-20 -- including a hat trick while playing wing in a Panthers win at Toronto on Feb. 3, 2020.

An analytics darling during his time in Buffalo, Pysyk rolled up a career-high 55.4% Corsi rating last year for the Stars. His previous best in that category was the 51.9% mark he compiled during his final season with the Sabres.