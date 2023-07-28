The Buffalo Sabres have signed speedy left winger Zach Benson, their first-round pick in last month's NHL draft in Nashville, to his three-year, entry-level contract.

Benson established career highs in every offensive category for the Winnipeg Ice last season playing on a line with Matt Savoie, Buffalo's 2022 first-round choice. Benson led the team with 98 points – three more than Savoie – by totaling 36 goals and 62 assists. He finished third in the Western Hockey League in points and second in plus-minus at plus-68.

According to PuckPedia.com, Benson's deal carries an NHL salary of $855,000 with a $95,000 signing bonus each year and a cap hit of $950,000. Performance bonus opportunities of $650,000 per season give the deal a total potential of $4.8 million.

Benson is the second member of Buffalo's 2023 draft class to sign his entry-level deal. Second-rounder Anton Wahlberg, expected to play in the Swedish Hockey League this season, signed with Buffalo on July 14. Benson is the 10th first-rounder from 2023 to sign his contract with his draft team. Among the unsigned are Hamburg native Quentin Musty, who was taken 26th overall by the San Jose Sharks.

The 5-foot-10 Benson is expected to be part of the Prospects Challenge in September at LECOM Harborcenter, and will likely get a look in training camp before playing next season for the Wenatchee (Wash.) Wild after the Winnipeg franchise was purchased and moved in June.

The Sabres were thrilled Benson was available at the No. 13 pick, as most mock drafts had him likely to be selected in the top 10. He dropped in the wake of three defensemen going in the top 11 and a couple of surprise picks at forward that pushed him down the board.

Benson made quite an impression at development camp, showing incredible hands in the offensive zone and a high motor around the ice. He played for Team Robert, which won the French Connection Cup for earning the championship of the team's annual 3-on-3 tournament.

"It was obviously cool to play in front of such passionate fans,” Benson said. “At the start, everyone was just kind of getting used to the flow and really haven’t played in a while. … I thought, as a team, we started to play our game at the right time.”

