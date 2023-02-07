The Buffalo Sabres have locked up another member of their young core to a long-term contract, announcing Tuesday that center Dylan Cozens has signed a seven-year extension worth $49.7 million.

Cozens, who turns 22 on Thursday, is in the final year of his entry-level deal and was scheduled to be a restricted free agent after the season. His cap hit starting next season will be $7.1 million, just under the $7,142,857 figure that Tage Thompson will be at for his seven-year extension signed in August.

The Sabres also signed defenseman Mattias Samuelsson to a seven-year, $30 million deal in October.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Cozens, taken seventh overall in the 2019 draft, has had a breakout offensive campaign this season by becoming nearly a point-a-game player and already setting career highs in goals, assists and points. He has established himself as the club's No. 2 center behind Thompson and has been between rookie wingers Jack Quinn and JJ Peterka much of the season.

In 49 games, Cozens has 17 goals and 26 assists for 43 points. Among his highlights this season was an overtime goal after 12 seconds to beat the New York Islanders Jan. 19 on Ryan Miller Night.

Cozens averages 16 minutes, 36 seconds of ice time per game and has improved in the faceoff circle to win a team- and career-high 49.4% of his draws. He leads Buffalo forwards in time on ice on the penalty kill and is the only Sabre with two short-handed goals this season.

The team said general manager Kevyn Adams will address the extension on Thursday afternoon prior to the team's return to practice.

The Sabres' next game is Saturday afternoon against Calgary in KeyBank Center.