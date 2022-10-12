Sabres sign defenseman Mattias Samuelsson to 7-year contract extension

Sabres General Manager Kevyn Adams moved swiftly to retain another prominent member of the franchise's young corps.

Defenseman Mattias Samuelsson signed a seven-year, $30 million contract extension with the club Thursday following an impressive 42-game stint in the NHL last season. Samuelsson, 22, was due to become a restricted free agent in the summer of 2023. The contract, which carries a $4.285 million annual cap hit beginning next season, is a rarity for a player with zero career goals through 54 games in the NHL.

But the Sabres, like many other teams, signaled recently that they'd prefer to secure cornerstone players with long-term contracts as opposed to kicking the problem down the road with a bridge deal. With the cap rising next season, Samuelsson's contract has the potential to be a much-needed value for Buffalo, which will likely extend Rasmus Dahlin before the summer of 2024.

The extension came approximately six weeks after the Sabres signed center Tage Thompson to a seven-year, $50 million contract extension and on the same day the team announced coach Don Granato received a multiyear extension.

A second-round draft choice in 2018, Samuelsson ascended to the Sabres' top defense pair last season when he skated alongside Dahlin. Samuelsson averaged 20 minutes of ice time per game and helped stabilized Buffalo's defense corps upon joining the lineup in January.

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.