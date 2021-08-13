Sabres sign defenseman Casey Fitzgerald to two-year, two-way deal

The Buffalo Sabres signed defenseman Casey Fitzgerald to a two-year, two-way contract on Friday. The team said Fitzgerald, 24, will make $750,000 at the NHL level while Capfriendly.com reports the AHL portions of the deal pay Fitzgerald $125,000 this season and $300,000 in 2022-23.

The 5-foot-11 Fitzgerald was a restricted free agent who is hoping to move up the organizational depth chart on the thin right side of the Buffalo defense. A third-round pick in 2016 out of Boston College, he had two goals and nine assists in 22 games for the Amerks last season while earning the team's Unsung Hero award. Fitzgerald also spent time on the Sabres' taxi squad. He has five goals and 17 assists in 51 games for Rochester over parts of the last three seasons.