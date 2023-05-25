Vsevolod Komarov's season with the Quebec Remparts convinced the Buffalo Sabres that he should be part of their long-term plans.

The club announced Thursday that it signed Komarov to a three-year, entry-level contract. Komarov, 19, is a 6-foot-3, right-shot defenseman whom the Sabres selected in the fifth round last July. He's the fifth member of their 2022 class signed by General Manager Kevyn Adams, joining Matt Savoie, Noah Ostlund, Jiri Kulich and Viktor Neuchev.

The Sabres were thrilled with the way Komarov performed at development camp and Prospects Challenge. He showed poise when under pressure and his defensive-minded skill set was needed in the organization. Komarov, who arrived in North America from Russia last season, returned to Quebec, where he's coached by Hall of Fame goalie Patrick Roy and improved every area of his game, most notably his skating.

Komarov earned more ice time and a role on the power play, leading to a breakout performance with the Remparts. He produced 12 goals and 39 points in 62 regular-season games, then added one goal and eight points in 18 playoff games to help Quebec win the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League Championship. He'll be relied on as their stalwart on defense when the Ramparts begin their quest for the Memorial Cup on Friday night in Kamloops.

"Talking to him, stressing those first three (skating) strides," Rochester coach Mike Weber said of Komarov at Prospects Challenge in September. "If you don’t have those first three strides, you’re not going to be able to move up and play more minutes.

"But from a standpoint of when he does get there, he’s able to get guys into the wall, get stalls, make those little slip plays to get us broken out of the zone. And then his big body, as it fills in, continues to fill in, continues to work on his skating, it should fall in line with how (Don Granato) wants to play, with how we want to play in Rochester, with the swinging and surfing and ending early plays in the neutral zone and becoming a neutral-zone counter team."

Adams wanted to strengthen his organizational depth on defense when the offseason began, especially with 2019 first-round pick Ryan Johnson likely to sign elsewhere. First, the Sabres signed 2021 fifth-round pick Nikita Novikov, a 6-foot-3 Russian who has played over 100 games in the Kontinental Hockey League. Novikov, 19, is expected to be with the Rochester Americans in the fall.

The Amerks will have to wait for Komarov, though. He cannot play for them next season because the NHL's development agreement with the Canadian Hockey League prevents players under 20 from competing in the American Hockey League. Komarov doesn't turn 20 until January. Komarov will be eligible to join the Amerks for the playoffs next spring once his junior season ends.

More time in junior hockey will benefit Komarov, though. He can continue to work on his skating, and there's room for him to improve his game in the offensive zone.