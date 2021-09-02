Sabres sign Casey Mittelstadt to three-year deal for $2.5 million per season

The Buffalo Sabres have reached agreement with the first of their three key remaining restricted free agents, announcing Thursday morning they have signed forward Casey Mittelstadt to a three-year deal with a cap hit of $2.5 million per season.
Mittelstadt, 22, had 10 goals and 12 assists in 41 games last season but blossomed under interim coach Don Granato after Ralph Krueger was fired. Initially a taxi squad player last year under Krueger, Mittelstadt quickly became a player Granato trusted. He finished with career highs in ice time (15:53 per game), faceoff percentage (49.0) and faceoff victories (216).
“Whatever happens with them, it’s out of my control,” said Cozens, referring to Jack Eichel and Sam Reinhart, both of whom expressed their frustration Monday.
"I challenged Casey before last season to prove it, and to earn a spot, and to show what he's capable of doing," General Manager Kevyn Adams said in a statement. "And all he did was show up from Day One of training camp with a great attitude and put the work in. And then when he did get the opportunity, he kicked the door open."
With Jack Eichel and then Dylan Cozens sidelined by injuries, Granato opted to shift Mittelstadt back to center from the wing and the move paid off.
Mittelstadt had his best month as a Sabre in April, with eight goals and 13 points in 16 games. In the final 22 games overall, he had 17 points (nine goals, eight assists).
Mittelstadt was 12th in the NHL in goals for April and tied for second on the Sabres in goals and points during the month to Sam Reinhart.
"A lot of guys, including myself, owe Donnie quite a bit,” Mittelstadt said of Granato following the season-ending loss in Pittsburgh. “He challenged me when he took over and pushed me to become a better player. I think it’s that simple. I think a lot of the strides I've made are partly because of him pushing me or a lot to do with pushing me."
The contract represents a sizable commitment by the Sabres to the 22-year-old. Mittelstadt got three years and nearly a tripling of his salary, from the $874,125 figure he played at last season following his entry-level deal.
With Eichel expected to be traded before the start of the season, and Sam Reinhart a member of the Florida Panthers, the Sabres are thin at forward, particularly at center.
Drafted at No. 8 overall in 2017, Mittelstadt immediately came to the NHL after just one season at the University of Minnesota. After more than 100 games in Buffalo over parts of three seasons, the Sabres sent Mittelstadt to Rochester early in the 2019-20 season and had put up 25 points in 36 games for the Amerks while out of the NHL microscope.
"I think I just had some time to grow up,” Mittelstadt said late last season. “I think that’s more than anything. I don’t know if it’s so much on the ice as off the ice. Getting myself ready to play, taking care of my body away from the rink. I think that all leads to it. I think you get in what you put out and obviously trying to get better at that. It’s just part of growing up.”
The Sabres still have about $26.1 million of cap space remaining, according to Capfriendly.com, with two key RFAs left to sign in defensemen Rasmus Dahlin and Henri Jokiharju.
Both were playing the final season of their entry-level deals last year with cap hits of $925,000 and stand to also make big raises. With the market for defensemen exploding this offseason, one of the club's key questions going into training camp is whether to go with a long-term, big-money deal for Dahlin right now to get the former No. 1 overall pick locked in for as many as the next eight years, or to try to negotiate a shorter bridge deal in the three-year range.