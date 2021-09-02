Sabres sign Casey Mittelstadt to three-year deal for $2.5 million per season

"A lot of guys, including myself, owe Donnie quite a bit,” Mittelstadt said of Granato following the season-ending loss in Pittsburgh. “He challenged me when he took over and pushed me to become a better player. I think it’s that simple. I think a lot of the strides I've made are partly because of him pushing me or a lot to do with pushing me."

The contract represents a sizable commitment by the Sabres to the 22-year-old. Mittelstadt got three years and nearly a tripling of his salary, from the $874,125 figure he played at last season following his entry-level deal.

Drafted at No. 8 overall in 2017, Mittelstadt immediately came to the NHL after just one season at the University of Minnesota. After more than 100 games in Buffalo over parts of three seasons, the Sabres sent Mittelstadt to Rochester early in the 2019-20 season and had put up 25 points in 36 games for the Amerks while out of the NHL microscope.

"I think I just had some time to grow up,” Mittelstadt said late last season. “I think that’s more than anything. I don’t know if it’s so much on the ice as off the ice. Getting myself ready to play, taking care of my body away from the rink. I think that all leads to it. I think you get in what you put out and obviously trying to get better at that. It’s just part of growing up.”