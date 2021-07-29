Sabres sign bruising winger John Hayden to a one-year contract worth $750,000

With a skilled winger added on Day 1 of free agency, Buffalo Sabres General Manager Kevyn Adams moved swiftly Thursday to add a physical forward to the team's bottom-six.

The Sabres announced that winger John Hayden is coming to Buffalo on a one-year contract worth $750,000.

Hayden, 26, is listed at 6-foot-3, 215 pounds and could bring a heavy game to the Sabres' fourth line. He won't provide much offense in Buffalo, as illustrated by his 13 goals and 31 points in 185 career NHL games. However, Hayden can block shots and plays more of a physical brand of hockey, a welcome addition for the Sabres after they signed two undersized wingers in Drake Caggiula and Vinnie Hinostroza.

Hayden, like the two aforementioned wingers, has a history with Sabres coach Don Granato dating back to their time together in Chicago from 2017-19. During that span, Hayden ranked first among all Blackhawks forwards in hits and sixth in blocked shots.

Hayden has also shown he's willing to fight to protect or defend his teammates, as he's been assessed 16 fighting majors during his NHL career, including five with Arizona last season. He's the sort of role player Adams planned to target at the start of free agency, as the Sabres prioritized not adding anyone who would take ice time or opportunity away from the young core.