Sabres sign 2021 first-round pick Isak Rosen, walk away from three prospects

With Jack Quinn and JJ Peterka expected to soon graduate to the NHL, the Buffalo Sabres officially added another top prospect to develop in Rochester.

Winger Isak Rosen, drafted 14th overall by the Sabres in 2021, signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the club Tuesday that will allow him to join the Rochester Americans in the fall. Rosen, 19, split the year between Sweden’s first- and second-tier professional leagues, and also spent time with a junior team.

Aaaand he's official 🖊Welcome to the Sabres fam, Isak Rosen!#LetsGoBuffalo pic.twitter.com/qqDdWMhwxp — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) May 31, 2022

Additionally, a source told The Buffalo News that the Sabres will relinquish the rights to three of their 2018 draft picks by not signing them before a Wednesday deadline: Linus Cronholm (fourth round), Miska Kukkonen (fifth) and William Worge Kreu (seventh). The Sabres only signed three members of their 2018 class: Rasmus Dahlin, Mattias Samuelsson and Matej Pekar.

By signing Rosen, the Sabres have total control over his development after he spent most of his first post-draft year receiving limited minutes with Leksands IF of the Swedish Hockey League. He totaled two goals and four points in a limited role before he was eventually loaned to Mora IK of HockeyAllsvenskan. His season ended with a hand injury, but he played well during his three games on the second-tier club.

Kevyn Adams has signed five of his 10 draft choices from 2021, his second as the Sabres’ general manager. Rosen joined Owen Power, Aleksandr Kisakov, Josh Bloom and Olivier Nadeau. Kisakov is the only other prospect expected to be with the Amerks because Power will be in the NHL and the others can’t compete in the American Hockey League until they are 20 years old.

Rosen is an exceptional skater who can slice through the defense to create time and space. He impressed the Sabres’ staff in the spring at the IIHF Under-18 World Championship with seven goals and nine points in eight games to help Sweden win bronze.

His draft stock rose significantly during an unusual year in which scouts relied on video and analytics because of travel restrictions during the Covid-19 pandemic. The Under-18 tournament was held in Frisco, Texas, where teams were finally able to have multiple scouts on-hand for in-person evaluations.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

NHL Central Scouting had Rosen ranked as the eighth-best European skater, one spot behind Kisakov, and the Sabres selected the 5-foot-11, 160-pound forward 14th overall with one of the picks acquired in the Rasmus Ristolainen trade.

The selection followed a trend for the Sabres under Adams. Among his first 15 draft picks as Buffalo’s general manager, 12 were forwards. The organization was lacking depth at the position following defense-heavy drafting by Jason Botterill, whose final class in 2019 has four players who will become unrestricted free agents if not signed by the summer of 2023: defenseman Ryan Johnson, goalie Erik Portillo, center Aaron Huglen and winger Filip Cederqvist.

Suddenly, forward is a strength from top to bottom in the organization. In the NHL, the Sabres have Tage Thompson, Alex Tuch, Dylan Cozens, Peyton Krebs, Casey Mittelstadt, Jeff Skinner, Victor Olofsson and Rasmus Asplund, among others.

In Rochester, Quinn, 20, was named the AHL’s rookie of the year and, along with Peterka, earned a spot on the all-rookie team. Peterka, 20, led the league’s rookies in scoring and punctuated his season with a dynamic performance in the playoffs, totaling seven goals and 12 points in 10 games. The Amerks reached the third round of the Calder Cup Playoffs.

The pipeline also includes Adams draft picks such as Rosen, Kisakov, Bloom, Nadeau, Matteo Costantini, Prokhor Poltapov and Stiven Sardarian.

The AHL will be a significant adjustment for Rosen. In addition to the smaller ice surface, he will need to learn how to create offense in a more physical, chaotic game. There will be opportunity to learn and develop, especially if Quinn and Peterka make the Sabres’ roster out of training camp. Rosen can play top-six minutes and special teams.

If both join the Sabres, the Amerks' Seth Appert will still have prospects to coach, including Rosen, Kisakov, Lukas Rousek, Linus Weissbach and Brandon Biro. But if Peterka or Quinn are back in Rochester to start the season, the Sabres have a way to ensure Rosen can still develop and receive the necessary playing time.

A source told The News that Rosen has a clause in his contract that allows him to be loaned back to a team in Sweden before December if he's not playing enough. The move can be made if Rosen needs a top-six opportunity.

The Sabres made the signing amid the NHL Scouting Combine in Buffalo. They’re interviewing draft-eligible prospects they will consider with their 10 draft picks, three of which are in the first round. The combine wraps Saturday with off-ice workouts in LECOM Harborcenter. The event is closed to the public.

The NHL draft will be held July 7-8 in Montreal.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.