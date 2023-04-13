Mattias Samuelsson won't be in the Buffalo Sabres' lineup for the final two games of the season, coach Don Granato announced following the morning skate Thursday.

Samuelsson has been playing through an injury, Granato confirmed, and the Sabres did not see the value in continuing to play the 23-year-old defenseman since they're eliminated from playoff contention.

The Sabres' season ends Friday night in Columbus with a game against the Blue Jackets at 7:30 p.m.

"He's played some games for us, like we talked about with Tuch and many other guys — he went above and beyond for us. I'm not comfortable that he should go in there tonight, nor is (General Manager Kevyn Adams). And he won't be in tonight."

Samuelsson missed 10 of 12 games in March with an upper-body injury. He returned to help the Sabres play their way back into the playoff picture with a 7-1-1 run that ended with a 6-2 loss Tuesday night in New Jersey.

Drafted 32nd overall in 2018, Samuelsson averaged 22:10 of ice time across 55 games. His presence on the ice helped Rasmus Dahlin achieve career highs in goals (15), assists (57), points (72) and plus/minus (11). Samuelsson signed a seven-year contract extension in October.