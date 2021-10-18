Sabres' shuffling at center yields promising results through two games

Granato likely wants Thompson to use his shot more – he has only three on net at 5-on-5 in two games – but there is instant chemistry with linemates Victor Olofsson and Rasmus Asplund. The trio had a perfect Corsi rating (15 shot attempts at 5-on-5 with zero against) against Arizona.

“I think you’re just coming up the middle of the ice more,” Thompson said of playing center. “You see more of the ice. You’re not always locked onto the wall. You have a little more options as far as making plays go. It’s pretty easy to build up your speed coming out of the D-zone, which is nice for me.”

Dylan Cozens

The detail in Cozens’ game can be exceptional. He forced a turnover to extend a power play in the season opener, leading to Olofsson’s goal that made the score 3-1. Cozens’ drive down the right wing also led to Buffalo’s first goal of the game.