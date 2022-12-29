Sabres shift focus to resuming season following 'horrific' winter storm

Kyle Okposo didn’t have time to think about hockey as the once-in-a-generation winter storm brought relentless, high-impact winds and lake-effect snow to his home early last Friday.

Okposo, the Buffalo Sabres’ captain, needed to act fast because his family was without power, and their generator kept failing. Between calls with the appliance company and deciphering error codes, Okposo darted from his only accessible door – others were covered by massive drifts – to the inoperable machine with trash cans and plywood to block the snow from clogging its intake filter.

“It was the worst one I’ve ever been in,” recalled Okposo, a 34-year-old winger who grew up in St. Paul, Minn.

Okposo’s determination in subfreezing winds fixed the error. He, wife Danielle, and their children managed to enjoy Christmas with heat and electricity. So many across Western New York weren’t as fortunate, a fact that wasn’t lost on Okposo or any of his teammates who gathered at KeyBank Center on Thursday morning to prepare for their first game in 10 days.

Speaking in a somber tone, Okposo offered his condolences to the families and loved ones of the 39 who died in Erie and Niagara counties during a storm he described as “horrific” and "terrifying.”

Kevyn Adams, the Sabres’ general manager, grew up in Clarence and returned to the area throughout his 10 years in the NHL before settling here when he retired from playing in 2008. He called this “by far the worst” storm he’s experienced and described his harrowing experience on Christmas Eve, walking a half-mile in the blizzard to reach his mother-in-law’s home.

Each player in the Sabres’ dressing room has his own tale from the storm. Some monitored the devastation from afar before flying into Rochester, Buffalo or, in Casey Mittelstadt’s case, Columbus, Ohio. Others were in the city and without power, causing them and their families in town for the holiday to relocate to a nearby hotel.

Two of the Sabres’ games were postponed, Friday in Buffalo against Tampa Bay and Tuesday in Columbus against the Blue Jackets. They couldn’t skate together as a team until Thursday morning, less than 12 hours before their game against the Red Wings. The challenge, they said, paled in comparison to what so many endured during the deadly storm.

“I’ve never seen anything like it,” said Adams. “Just breaks your heart for people that ended up, whether it was in cars or stranded, in really bad spots. That’s where perspective comes into play. We get up every day and do this for a living and you need to make sure you always remember how lucky we are. What the first responders, essential workers, people were doing to even try to allow us to be here today was pretty remarkable.”

The Sabres’ players, coaches and staff learned last Thursday following practice that they wouldn't play Tampa Bay in Buffalo because the forecast was predicting ice, hurricane-like winds, lake-effect snow, subfreezing temperatures and blizzard conditions.

The NHL was unwilling to risk the Lightning players, coaches and traveling party being stuck in Buffalo during the league’s mandatory three-day holiday break Dec. 24-26. The league made the proper call, Adams said, because it’s likely everyone would have been stuck at the arena for a few days if the game was held as scheduled.

Stan Makowski Jr., the vice president of arena operations at KeyBank Center, had his staff in the building overnight Thursday taking down the stage from the Trans-Siberian Orchestra shows and preparing the ice for the Sabres’ return.

The changeover was completed by Friday morning and every staff member managed to get home before the storm hit, Adams said.

The Sabres monitored the situation from afar as the storm paralyzed the city of Buffalo. Motorists were stranded in snowbanks after attempting to return home, reach family members or purchase necessary supplies. A local television broadcast showed the flooding, heavy snowfall and winds at the Canalside area around KeyBank Center, an image that was seared into Adams’ memory as he spoke to reporters Thursday morning. He wasn’t certain what, if any, damage to expect at the arena.

Okposo was in communication with his teammates throughout the storm. Dylan Cozens, the NHL’s only player from the Yukon Territory, and Peyton Krebs, a Calgary native, each posted a video to social media of them running outside as the swirling snow caused whiteout conditions. Krebs was joined by his brothers, Dakota and Dru, who were visiting for the holiday weekend.

“This was just two days of constant pounding and, like, the winds,” said Okposo. “Looking outside that first day, you're walking down the stairs, you couldn't see my neighbor's house. You know, it's just the ferocity of it. And the staying power, too, was crazy.”

Adams, coach Don Granato and assistant coaches checked in with each player. With a driving ban still in place Monday, and each major highway still impassable once the snow finally relented, the Sabres awaited word on their game Tuesday in Columbus.

Buffalo Niagara International Airport remained closed, causing Cole Burkhalter, director of team operations, to rebook players who left Buffalo for the holiday on flights to Columbus in anticipation of the game. Mittelstadt boarded his flight Monday at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and expected to meet his teammates in Ohio the following day. Once the plane was in the air and Mittelstadt connected to the airplane’s Wi-Fi, he received approximately 30 text messages with news that the NHL officially postponed the Sabres’ game Tuesday in Columbus.

“It was crazy,” said Mittelstadt. “I mean, just being in Minnesota trying to get flights to Rochester or somewhere around, I could tell that it was pretty crazy and talking to some guys. I’ve never seen in my life where they’re using like big garbage trucks pretty much to just haul snow around. So that, for me, was telling.

“Obviously, I wasn’t here, but there’s been a lot of sad stories and tough times. So, you got to feel for those people, especially around the holidays. … You feel for the people that were really affected by it.”

Mittelstadt stayed overnight in a Columbus hotel, then rented a car for the drive back to Buffalo. Others received word before their flights not to head to Columbus, including defenseman Mattias Samuelsson, who changed his itinerary to fly into Rochester and received a ride down the Thruway.

Most Sabres players live in the city near KeyBank Center, which allowed them to walk from their homes or the LECOM Harborcenter Marriott to skate together Tuesday and Wednesday. A smaller group – approximately eight by Okposo’s estimation – gathered at Northtown Center in Amherst, where Adams was among the spectators. There weren’t coaches on the ice to provide structure or support, as Granato was still impacted by the driving ban.

When the storm stopped and the Columbus game was postponed, Adams was continually on the phone with local and NHL officials, as well as the Detroit Red Wings, who were scheduled to fly to Buffalo from Pittsburgh following their game Wednesday night. If the driving ban was still in place Thursday, the game wouldn’t be played. If people were able to safely reach the arena, the Sabres were going to play despite the challenges that might present on the ice and the devastation that occurred in the city.

The Sabres received confirmation Wednesday that the cleanup process, coupled with rising temperatures in the region, would allow their season to resume. They described their outlook as giddiness. Games were already postponed, Okposo said, and everyone on the team felt comfortable proceeding under the circumstances.

Their focus shifted to extending their win streak to five games and continuing a slow ascent in the Atlantic Division standings, but all involved were keenly aware of the role they can play in the city’s recovery from the tragic storm.

“I think sports is a big part of our culture, big part of our communities, and I know our guys are very, very proud to be Buffalo Sabres and they’ll be very proud to step on that ice for more than just themselves,” said Granato. “I think that’s the greatest thing about being in Buffalo – working for the Sabres, being part of the Sabres. You really do feel like you’re – you feel connected with the history that this team has brought to the community. As I mentioned on RJ Nights last year, to experience that was amazing. And the passion in this community for the community itself through the sports teams – through the Sabres, through the Bills – you feel that. And that’s anything and that’s everything to somebody that loves the sport they’re in.

“For me as a coach, I love coaching. I love being in hockey. So, to go to a community that loves your sport, to be able to get attached to a community through that, is really an incredible experience. And that all wound up in the last few days. You wind all that together and you watch that snow and storm come in and you go through it, and you’re even more proud to be part of Buffalo, be in Buffalo as you go through that.”