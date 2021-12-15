Sabres shaken by uncertainty caused by rash of Covid-19 cases around NHL

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Anxiety swept through the Buffalo Sabres ahead of their game Tuesday in Winnipeg as news spread about a rash of Covid-19 cases across the National Hockey League and professional sports.
Two specific cases struck a nerve with the Sabres before their first road game in Canada since March 3, 2020. Carolina Hurricanes rookie forward Seth Jarvis and a team trainer tested positive for the virus while in Vancouver and, according to Canadian law, were supposed to quarantine there for 14 days. The Hurricanes quickly scrambled to ensure their safe, lawful passage by emergency ambulance to Seattle, where they boarded a charter flight home.
Dahlin notched the first two-goal game of his career and Luukkonen rang up 34 more saves as the Sabres grounded the Winnipeg Jets, 4-2, in Canada Life Centre.
“I’m not going to lie; yesterday was really stressful,” Sabres alternate captain Kyle Okposo said following practice Wednesday in Xcel Energy Center. “The last couple days were with the thought of possibly getting stuck in Canada for Christmas. That was on a lot of guys’ minds, and it was something that was definitely talked about. … That’s just a life thing where it would be tough to explain to my kids that I can’t be there for Christmas.”
While the Sabres escaped Winnipeg with a 4-2 victory and zero positive Covid-19 tests, more than two dozen cases across the league over a two-day span caused the NHL and NHLPA to implement enhanced health and safety protocols through at least Jan. 7.
The league will institute daily testing instead of once every 72 hours, masks must be worn at facilities, meetings will be held virtually, players are barred from dining indoors on the road and everyone is asked to limit social interactions outside of the hotel, rink or home. Essentially, the players are temporarily back in the same bubble-like environment that kept them isolated on the road last season. The NHL could extend the protocols, though.
“It’s concerning,” Sabres coach Don Granato said. “Obviously, saying that, it’s been concerning since the inception of the pandemic, and it’s no different. I’ve said it many times, it’s such an elusive thing. You can never be too safe. … When you hear about this, it does shake you a little bit because it feels that everyone is taking it very serious and you have it not stopping.”
Tyler Bertuzzi of the Detroit Red Wings is the NHL’s only unvaccinated player, yet the league has been dealing with Covid-19 cases since the season began in October. Since the start of the season, the NHL has postponed 10 games because of cases on four teams: Calgary, Carolina, Ottawa and the New York Islanders.
But the NHL is now dealing with an outbreak unlike any it has seen since the 56-game 2020-21 season. On Wednesday, 17 members of the Flames, including 63-year-old coach Darryl Sutter, entered Covid-19 protocol. The Boston Bruins had three players deemed unavailable: Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak. Nashville coach John Hynes, two assistant coaches and six players entered protocol. Five Florida Panthers are the latest added to the list.
The Hurricanes had four additional players enter protocol, causing the postponement of their game Tuesday night in Minnesota. The NHL, NHLPA and their doctors held conference calls in response to the increase of cases. And now it’s unclear whether the league’s players will follow through on their plan to attend the Winter Olympics in China in February.
The Sabres have undergone daily testing since goalie Dustin Tokarski tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of a road game against the Panthers and entered protocol Dec. 1. Tokarski experienced symptoms while quarantining in Florida, passed the mandatory cardiac testing and is in Buffalo working his way back into game shape. The Sabres’ American Hockey League affiliate in Rochester had four games postponed when coach Seth Appert and assistant coach Mike Weber entered protocol. Both rejoined the team this week. The 31-team AHL reportedly has only one unvaccinated player.
"All signs point to Luukkonen and Subban taking over as the club's tandem until Dustin Tokarski returns from Covid-19 protocol," writes Lance Lysowski.
NHL games will go on – Carolina is expected to play with only 16 skaters Thursday in Detroit – but the situation takes its toll on players around the league. Okposo explained that having to drive to KeyBank Center on an off day takes away precious time with family, but he expressed confidence that the Sabres will endure.
“If we go back to (enhanced protocols on the road), it’s hard,” said Okposo, the Sabres' NHLPA representative. “It’s going to be tougher for guys sitting in hotels like we did, not being able to interact. It’s not an easy thing to do. … We have to support each other through it. … As a team and an organization, we’ll get through it together.”
Tuch nearing return
Tuch nearing return
Alex Tuch is close to making his much-anticipated Sabres debut.
Tuch, a 25-year-old winger who has yet to appear in a game since arriving from Las Vegas in the Jack Eichel trade, did not wear a noncontact jersey during practice Wednesday and could be ready for game action after experiencing more checking during on-ice sessions with the Sabres.
The Sabres have back-to-back road games in Minnesota and Pittsburgh on Thursday and Friday, respectively. They host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday in KeyBank Center.
"He is close," Granato said. "He’s going to go through a couple days of contact and then we’ll get a better picture of strength, response. It won’t be within the next five days, but it could be soon after that."
One of two players acquired in the blockbuster November trade, Tuch had 61 goals and 139 points in 249 regular-season games with Vegas from 2017 through 2021. He helped the Golden Knights reach the Stanley Cup final during their expansion season and has appeared in 66 career playoff games.
Tuch has totaled 15 or more goals in three of the past four seasons, finishing 2020-21 with 18 goals and 33 points in 55 games. He underwent shoulder surgery in July and was expected to be out until sometime in January.
Around the boards
Sabres defenseman Robert Hagg returned to Buffalo to be evaluated for an undisclosed injury that caused him to miss the third period of the win Tuesday night. Granato said the Sabres will recall someone from Rochester to replace Hagg on the roster. Winger Anders Bjork missed practice for maintenance.
The Sabres (9-15-4) had yet to decide which goalie will start against the Wild (19-8-1) on Thursday. The game is scheduled to start at 8 p.m.