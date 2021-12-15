Sabres shaken by uncertainty caused by rash of Covid-19 cases around NHL

The league will institute daily testing instead of once every 72 hours, masks must be worn at facilities, meetings will be held virtually, players are barred from dining indoors on the road and everyone is asked to limit social interactions outside of the hotel, rink or home. Essentially, the players are temporarily back in the same bubble-like environment that kept them isolated on the road last season. The NHL could extend the protocols, though.

“It’s concerning,” Sabres coach Don Granato said. “Obviously, saying that, it’s been concerning since the inception of the pandemic, and it’s no different. I’ve said it many times, it’s such an elusive thing. You can never be too safe. … When you hear about this, it does shake you a little bit because it feels that everyone is taking it very serious and you have it not stopping.”

Tyler Bertuzzi of the Detroit Red Wings is the NHL’s only unvaccinated player, yet the league has been dealing with Covid-19 cases since the season began in October. Since the start of the season, the NHL has postponed 10 games because of cases on four teams: Calgary, Carolina, Ottawa and the New York Islanders.